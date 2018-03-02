Do you ever watch the news and wish there were a version of it focusing on the good stuff? Join the conversation Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Rd. for Longmont’s first bi-annual celebration of community: Our Town Talks. The evening will feature personal stories from Longmont residents centered around the unifying theme of HOME. Join your neighbors for a spirited celebration of the great things Longmont has to offer, featuring food, music, conversation, and more at this free event designed to meld a ‘TED Talk’ with a block party. For more information, visit www.longmontcolorado.gov