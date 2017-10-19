The lineage of mountain lifestyle continues in Warren Miller Entertainment’s (WME) 68th full-length feature film, “Line of Descent,” presented by Volkswagen and hitting Boulder Nov. 9-12 at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St. In this year’s film, WME travels the globe by land, air and sea, exploring the ties that bind ski culture. From British Columbia to France, Glacier Country to Steamboat, the tour highlights new generations of skiers and riders who are pushing their sport to new extremes, making their parents proud—and often downright nervous.

Tickets are $20.50-$23.50. For a full schedule or to buy tickets now, visit www.skinet.com/warrenmiller/events/boulder-theater.