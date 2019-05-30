Boulder County is a favorite destination for transplants, and we’re not just talking about people from California. Well-meaning gardeners and accidental seed-carriers have brought plants here from all over the world, and some have grown out of control, threatening Colorado’s native plant populations.

Invasive weeds of particular concern in Boulder County include Japanese knotweed, Mediterranean sage and myrtle spurge. To help our native flora, please do not plant these, and remove existing plants from your yard or garden. Wear gloves when dealing with myrtle spurge, as its sap can cause skin and eye irritation. For a full list of Colorado’s invasive plants, visit www.cwma.org/weed-information/weed-list.