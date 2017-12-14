Feel like a kid again and take a spin around the ice at one of the two old fashioned outdoor ice skating rinks – open now through February 2018 in Downtown Boulder (at the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse Plaza, 1780 13th Street) and in Downtown Louisville (at the Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front Street). $10 to skate, or less $5 if you bring your own skates. Both locations have holiday music and a snack shack with treats and warm drinks for purchase. Punch cards available for frequent skaters. Visit www.bceproductions.com/winterskate for more details.