Colorado tops the charts for places to retire, and we lead active lifestyles ‘round here. It stands to reason that our senior residents would too! Boulder County offers lots of opportunities for seniors to stay active—in body and mind. Here are just a few:

Active Minds, a program offered through several local senior centers, is currently hosting a variety of webinars on topics including Tuskegee Airmen (tackling the topic of race in the military), pirates, the Mayans, the discovery of the South Pole and more. To learn more about these and other programs, visit activeminds.com.

Louisville Recreation and Senior Center hosts bridge, book club, mah-jongg, art club, a craft group and many other activities. Check out the entire lineup of activities and services for seniors at louisvilleco.gov/living-in-louisville/recreation-senior-center.

Boulder County’s Age Well Series is providing an expert panel discussion via Zoom titled “Aging Solo, But Not Alone,” dealing with the tough topic of choosing a health care decision maker. Visit bouldercounty.org to get more info and register for this June 30th event.

Boulder County also hosts naturalist-guided local hikes for seniors to take in our lovely Boulder County scenery, wildflowers, wildlife and more. Look for hikes and other activities on the online calendar at bouldercounty.org/open-space/activities/calendar.