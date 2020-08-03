Moments after Boulder Magazine contributing photographer Benjamin Buren of Alive Studios set up his camera to shoot the newly closed west end of Pearl Street for our cover photo shoot, he found himself in the middle of a march. On June 12, like many other days since the death of George Floyd, locals came together calling for equality and justice for Black Americans.

Boulder Magazine supports this cause, and as a voice for our community, we are committed to continuing this conversation. The only way to incite change is to keep the conversation alive and productive. We see you. We hear you. We support you. #BlackLivesMatter