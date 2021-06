Without further ado… The Boulder Comedy Festival is finally on!

As we wake from our pandemic-inspired stupor, why not wake up with a laugh? Organizer and comedian Zoe Rogers planned a multi-day comedy festival for 2020. And that didn’t happen. But this is the year for it. This first-ever event is scheduled for June 24–27 and promises a diverse lineup of regional and local talent. For more information, visit bouldercomedyfestival.com.