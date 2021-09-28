About 6 in 10 Americans have a chronic disease, defined as one that lasts a year or more and requires ongoing medical care, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or kidney disease. Many chronic diseases have a genetic component, but they can also be caused or exacerbated by environmental, economic and lifestyle factors such as pollution, lack of access to healthcare, poor diet, lack of exercise and cigarette smoking.

A May report by HealthChampion—a digital health analytics company—shows that Boulder County has the lowest percentage of residents living with chronic illness in the country. Several Colorado communities were featured in the report with Larimer, Douglas, Gunnison and Routt counties also placing in the 10 counties with lowest disease prevalence.

Boulder County:

22% Residents living with a chronic disease

13%* Smoking Adults

14%* Obese Adults

By Contrast, the U.S. County with the Highest Rates:

66.2% Residents living with a chronic disease

48%* Obese Adults

38%* Smoking Adults

*Data according to County Health Rankings & Roadmaps