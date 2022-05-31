Busey Brews in Nederland made it through the worst and is now serving up the best.

By Sara Bruskin

Kyle Busey opened Busey Brews in Nederland in October 2019. We all know too well what happened next.

“I bought a restaurant, and then they told me I couldn’t have people in my restaurant,” Busey says. But he and his family got a brief glimpse of its potential before everything shut down. And on the bright side, he says, “we got really good at takeout and delivery, that’s for sure.”

Now fully open for business, Busey Brews has received rave reviews online and two Boulder Weekly “Best of Boulder” accolades (the write-in category for best BBQ in 2021 and write-in for best wings in 2022). The restaurant’s success stems from its rich history, Busey’s extensive experience, his family’s hard work (including his work family) and a strong relationship with the local community. Of course, kick-ass food and beer help, too.

Busey Brews used to be James Peak Brewery & Smokehouse, and it was Wild Mountain Smokehouse & Brewery before that. Many locals have enjoyed barbecue and beer at the location through all three iterations and got to know Busey when he worked as general manager for James Peak. When the owners of that business decided to sell, Busey was the obvious choice to take over based on his 26 years of experience, deep ties to the restaurant and Nederland, and a family that was ready to pitch in.

Busey Brews features hand-carved wood decor made by Busey’s dad, Buzz. His mom, Kim, found serving trays made from old mining sieves with wood inserts that are modeled after vintage film reels to hold glasses.

Some of the beers at Busey Brews were developed by Kyle’s brother Nick (aka Boulder DJ Gangsterish), and Busey’s team also ferments kombucha, ginger beer, pickled onions, giardiniera peppers, hot sauce and more. The restaurant’s giant smoker cooks roughly 1,800 wings and 36 racks of ribs every day and 200 pounds of brisket every night.

Nederland locals and visitors have no trouble putting away all that food, especially in the fun environment Busey and his staff create. With local musicians playing every Sunday, trivia nights on Thursdays and works by local artists hanging on the walls, everything about this place is geared toward fostering strong community ties.

Every month, a different beer is selected for the Busey Brews for Good program. Every time someone buys that beer, $1 goes toward that month’s selected charity; the program has raised about $11,000 for local causes so far. “It’s something we feel is important,” Busey says. “The community supports us, and we need to give that support back.”

70 E 1st St. • Nederland, CO 80466

855-633-2739 • buseybrews.com

EVENTS

WEEKLY

Thursday Trivia Night

Starts at 6:30 p.m., but admission usually sells out around 6 p.m.

Live Music Sundays

2-4 p.m.

DURING SKI SEASON

Waxin’ & Relaxin’

Special deal on ski/snowboard waxing and a beer while you wait.

Après Ski Saturdays

Live music at 3 p.m.

HOURS

Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Happy hour 3-6 p.m. on weekdays

OWNER’S FAVORITES

BEER

Tropical Staycation Juicy IPA

Smoked Maple Bacon Stout

Midnight Lager

FOOD

House-Smoked Wings

Prime Rib Dip

Smoked Alaskan Salmon