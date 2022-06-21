Boulder’s Chautauqua Park beat out 31 other locations across the United States to win the 2022 Engaging Local Government Leaders Knope Award.

Named after “Parks and Recreation” character Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, the award honors the best local government historic and cultural sites.

“We’ve always known that Chautauqua has a special place in the heart of Boulder, but winning this award makes it abundantly clear,” says Colorado Chautauqua Association COO Shelly Benford.

More than a million people visit Chautauqua every year.