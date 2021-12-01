From ballet and theater to concerts and caroling, there are tons of local performances to get you and your family in the holiday spirit!

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

BDT Stage, Boulder

Now through Jan. 8

Recapture the holiday magic with White Christmas at BDT this holiday season. This smash Broadway musical based on the Irving Berlin film will definitely make your holidays merry and bright. Find more details at bdtstage.com.

“A Winter Wonderful” Holiday Celebration

eTown Hall, Boulder

Dec. 3

We Banjo 3 (WB3) hosts “A Winter Wonderful,” a very special performance celebrating the holiday season. The live show will feature traditional holiday tunes from both Ireland and the U.S., and plenty of the fan-favorite original compositions spanning Americana, bluegrass and Celtic music.

The Nutcracker

Vance Brand Civic Auditorium, Longmont

Dec. 3-5

Boulder Ballet is joined by the Longmont Symphony Orchestra to bring you this holiday favorite, perfect for the whole family. Join Clara in her battle against the evil Rat King and her journey through the enchanted Land of Sweets. Visit boulderballet.org for tickets and more information.

CU College of Music Holiday Festival

Macky Auditorium, CU campus, Boulder

Dec. 3-5

Delight in the twinkling lights, seasonal greenery and beautiful music at CU Boulder’s Holiday Festival, an annual tradition that’s enchanting for all ages. The decades-old celebration brings together student choirs, bands and orchestras—along with world-class faculty performers—for a concert of holiday favorites and new surprises; cupresents.org.

A Tuna Christmas

Longmont Theatre Company

Dec. 3-5 & 10-11

A hilarious comedy about Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Two actors play all the crazy citizens of Tuna, Texas, as they prepare for the town’s annual Christmas festivities including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest. Visit longmonttheatre.org for tickets.

Scrooge: Bah Humbug!

Jesters Theatre, Longmont

Dec. 3-30

A musical version of the the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol.” Jesters has been doing this production every December for more than 20 years! Don’t miss this classic. Buy tickets at jesterstheatre.org.

Jeff & Paige Hanukkah Concert

Boulder JCC

Dec. 5

With elaborate costumes and interactive songs, Jeff and Paige use storytelling to explore Hanukkah and celebrate its many traditions. Great activity for kids; boulderjcc.org.

Outdoor Carol Singing

St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, Boulder

Dec. 5

Come to watch or join in the carol singing at St. Aidan’s to ring in the holiday season. Everyone is welcome; allevents.in.

Boulder Renaissance Consort

Grace Lutheran Church, Boulder

Dec. 5

The Boulder Renaissance Consort presents its 40th-annual Christmas concert, a performance featuring early Christmas and seasonal music. Tickets: boulderrenaissanceconsort.org.

Christmas Time is Near

Stewart Auditorium, Longmont

Dec. 10

Join the Denver Brass5 for a heartwarming holiday treat. Revel in the glorious sounds of the season and capture the feeling of Christmas magic as they bring inspiration and love to the season with their trademark Christmas arrangements and traditional carols; longmontcolorado.gov.

Winter Wonderland

First Congregational Church, Boulder

Dec. 11

The Boulder Concert Band will be performing beloved winter songs. A limited number of in-person tickets are available, and the whole performance can also be streamed online. Visit boulderband.org for more information.

Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday

Boulder Theater, Boulder

Dec. 11

Trace Bundy’s 13th annual holiday show in Boulder features intricate guitar performances of holiday classics. This year’s show includes special guest Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket; z2ent.com.

A Season of Infinite Possibilities

First United Methodist Church, Boulder

Dec. 11-12

The Boulder Chorale’s holiday concert, “A Season of Infinite Possibilities,” features all the choirs performing traditional carols and contemporary favorites; boulderchorale.org.

Hazel Miller and The Collective Gospel Holiday Concert

Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

Dec. 12

The incomparable Hazel Miller and her band return for the Dairy’s annual gospel-rich holiday concert. They always bring the joy of the season with soulful takes on some of our favorites and some unexpected musical treats mixed in; thedairy.org.



Ars Nova Singers

Dec. 12, United Church of Christ, Longmont

16-17, First United Methodist Church in Boulder

Boulder’s nationally acclaimed a cappella ensemble presents “Made Merry,” a festive holiday program of new tunes and classic favorites. Buy tickets at arsnovasingers.org.

Longs Peak Chorus -Together Again for the Holidays

Heart of Longmont United Methodist Church

Dec. 17-18

The Colorado Spirit Sweet Adelines Chorus will be joining the Longs Peak Chorus for their annual Christmas concert; longspeakchorus.org.

A Baroque Christmas: Handel’s Messiah

Broomfield Auditorium

Dec. 17-19

The Boulder Bach Festival presents “A Baroque Christmas: Handel’s Messiah,” a special performance featuring one-per-part instrumental and vocal soloists including tenor Dan Hutchings. Find ticket info at boulderbachfestival.org.

Stories on Stage “Making Merry”

Nomad Theater, Boulder

Dec. 18

Stories on Stage is a nonprofit arts organization that features great actors reading great literature. “Making Merry” is the group’s annual “holiday lollapalooza.” Visit storiesonstage.org for ticket info.

The Nutcracker

Niwot High School auditorium

Dec. 18-19

Make the season bright with the Centennial State Ballet as family, fantasy, and magic unite in this timeless ballet when Clara’s dream comes to life! Dancing dolls, glittering snowflakes, delicious candies and much more sweeten this story of battles, blizzards and a land of sweets. Visit centennialstateballet.org for tickets.

Rocky Mountain Revels

Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

Dec. 18-22

The Rocky Mountain Revels celebrate the holiday season with “Celtic Roads,” a performance that explores the Celtic folk music and culture of the British Isles and Brittany; rockymountainrevels.org.

Candlelight: A Baroque Christmas

Westview Presbyterian Church, Longmont

Dec. 19

Longmont Symphony Orchestra’s current season, “Kaleidoscope of Sound,” continues with “Candlelight: A Baroque Christmas.” Join music director Elliot Moore and the Longmont Symphony Orchestra for a performance of contemplative and affirming music for the Christmas holiday. Check ticket info and more details at longmontsymphony.org.

Crumb’s New Year’s Eve Boulder Bash with Ramakhandra

Boulder Theater, Boulder

Dec. 31

Indie rock band Crumb and abstract jazz quartet Ramakhandra ring in the new year with a bang, a bash and mind-bending melodies; z2ent.com.