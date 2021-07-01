Many cities in Boulder County couldn’t commit to their annual fireworks shows for 2021; they had to make those hard decisions much earlier in the year when the trajectory of the pandemic was still very hard to predict. There are still plenty of fun events taking place, though, so check out the list below and find your fun this Independence Day!

Boulder

The traditional fireworks display CU has been canceled for 2021.

Click here for information on alternative July 4th activities in Boulder.

Lafayette

The Fourth of July celebration in Lafayette has been canceled for 2021.

Louisville

While the traditional gathering spot at Coal Creek Golf Course will be closed this year, the city has organized a special fireworks display that will reach a higher elevation and accommodate more city-wide viewing. Residents are encouraged to view from home or one of the suggested viewing locations:

Police Department/Court Parking Lot. 992 W Via Appia Way, Louisville

Louisville Recreation & Senior Center. 900 Via Appia Way, Louisville

Avista Adventist Hospital, 100 Health Park Drive, Louisville

Designated viewing spots will be open from 8:30-10:30 p.m., and fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Longmont

Fireworks

The traditional fireworks display at the Boulder County Fairgrounds has been canceled for this year. Instead, the city has authorized a fireworks show at the Fox Hill County Club as part of a private event hosted by the Longmont Skyline Kiwanis. The Fox Hill Golf Course will not be open to public spectators, but the fireworks show should be visible from many areas in Longmont. Residents are encouraged to view from home, or one of the public parking lots at Steven Day Park, Clark Centennial and Sandstone Ranch.

Virtual Concert in the Park



In place of the annual live concert in Thompson Park, the Longmont Symphony Orchestra and City of Longmont Community Services in collaboration with Longmont Public Media will present a specially filmed program of patriotic music on July 4th and 5th. These special presentations include the debut of the symphony’s super conductor, Craig Mansanares, and are being provided free to the public.

Sunday, July 4 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Watch at vimeo.com/longmontsymphony or on Comcast channel 8/880, LPM website, and Roku app.

Click here for more information.

Niwot

The Niwot Mile

Start off your July 4th with the inaugural Niwot Downhill Mile. This community event will celebrate not only independence, but also our resilience after a tough 2020. Celebrate with friends, family, and the local running community. The race begins at 8 a.m. Following the race, a pancake breakfast will be held at Niwot Market from 8-10:30 a.m. Proceeds will go to Niwot Youth Sports and the reclamation of the downtown Niwot structures. Click here for registration and more information.

Fourth of July Parade

Gather with friends and family to watch a parade featuring the Grand Marshal, several live bands, fire engines, classic vehicles, decorations, flags and much more. Bike decorating and other fun activities will also be available.

Nederland

Annual 4th of July Parade Join the fun as this community parade moves around 1st, 2nd, and Snyder streets. The parade starts at noon sharp. There will be a grandstand for spectators at Snyder Street by Salto and Tin Shed Sports, though you are free to bring your own chair. Get there early to grab a good spot!

Click here for a map of the parade route.