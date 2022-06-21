One big lesson most of us took away from the Marshall Fire was that everyone in Boulder County lives in the wildland-urban interface and is inherently at risk from wildfires.

You can mitigate that risk and protect your property with some simple maintenance such as removing leaves and other debris from roofs, decks and gutters; screening your home’s attic, roof, eaves and foundation vents with 1/8-inch metal mesh; and creating defensible space around your house.

Start by checking out the Colorado State Forest Service’s guide to preparing your home and property for wildfire: csfs.colostate.edu/wildfire-mitigation/protect-your-home-property-from-wildfire.