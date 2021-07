We’re so excited to help spread the word that License No. 1 is reopening!

It has been incredibly heartening to see local businesses return to their former glory, and if anybody knows how to throw a reopening bash, it’s these folks.

Don’t miss the fun this Thursday! Doors open at 5 p.m., and you’ll find your old cocktail favorites plus a new menu to celebrate the occasion. This historical gem will be open Thursday-Saturday with live music by VooDoo Lily every Saturday starting at 9 p.m.