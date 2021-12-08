The crisis in Afghanistan may be happening far away, but there are ways to help right here in Boulder County. Several organizations have been working to resettle refugee families in this area, and community help is always needed. Christopher Liggett

of the OEF Resettlement Project says, “We will be working directly with these Afghan families to plug them into the community and get them access to safe, long-term housing, as well as supporting them in regular activities like getting a driver’s license, enrolling their children in school, finding employment, etc.”

These organizations are currently offering local aid to Afghan refugees. Please reach out to them if you would like to get involved:

OEF Resettlement Project

oefresettlementproject.org

oefresettlementproject@gmail.com

The Well Church

720-583-5189

boulderwell.org

info@boulderwell.org

Lutheran Family Services

303-922–3433

lfsrm.org



Immigrant Legal Center of Boulder County

303-444-1522

boulderayuda.org

Intercambio

303-996-0275

intercambio.org

Islamic Center of Boulder

(working with the Metro Denver North Islamic Center, a mosque providing direct assistance to Afghani refugees)

720-340-1530

bouldermuslims.com