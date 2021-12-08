The crisis in Afghanistan may be happening far away, but there are ways to help right here in Boulder County. Several organizations have been working to resettle refugee families in this area, and community help is always needed. Christopher Liggett
of the OEF Resettlement Project says, “We will be working directly with these Afghan families to plug them into the community and get them access to safe, long-term housing, as well as supporting them in regular activities like getting a driver’s license, enrolling their children in school, finding employment, etc.”
These organizations are currently offering local aid to Afghan refugees. Please reach out to them if you would like to get involved:
OEF Resettlement Project
oefresettlementproject.org
oefresettlementproject@gmail.com
The Well Church
720-583-5189
boulderwell.org
info@boulderwell.org
Lutheran Family Services
303-922–3433
lfsrm.org
Immigrant Legal Center of Boulder County
303-444-1522
boulderayuda.org
Intercambio
303-996-0275
intercambio.org
Islamic Center of Boulder
(working with the Metro Denver North Islamic Center, a mosque providing direct assistance to Afghani refugees)
720-340-1530
bouldermuslims.com