Melons thrive in Colorado’s hot summers, and we can’t get enough of them.

By Lisa Truesdale

Fresh, juicy melons are a true summertime staple. The cantaloupes and watermelons grown in Rocky Ford, Colorado, have a loyal following—they’re shipped all over the world. We’re pretty loyal to them here in BoCo, too, and we’re lucky to live fairly close to the source.

Look for super-fresh melons at farmers markets, farm stands and grocery stores beginning in mid-July.

Melon Facts

• There are more than 50 varieties of melons.

•. Melons are related to squash and cucumbers.

• Watermelon is aptly named—it’s about 92 percent water (and only 40 calories per cup!).

Melon Tips

•. Wash uncut melons before slicing.

•. Keep frozen melon chunks on hand for tossing into cocktails, lemonade or seltzer.

•. Melons pair with savory foods, too. Wrap cantaloupe slices with prosciutto and top with feta crumbles.

Watermelon–Lime Sorbet

Fruity sorbet is a refreshing finale to an al fresco meal on a warm summer evening. This recipe can also be made with cantaloupe, honeydew or any other variety of melon.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups Seedless watermelon, cut into 1” chunks

1 Lime, juiced

¼ cup Warm water (as needed)

Fresh mint sprigs (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1.

Spread melon chunks on a large baking sheet. Freeze until completely frozen, about 4 hours.

2.

Remove baking sheet from freezer and let sit for about 5 minutes, just until the watermelon chunks can be removed.

3.

Place watermelon chunks in a food processor or strong blender. Add lime juice and blend until smooth. Add a bit of warm water, if needed, for better blending.

4.

Serve immediately, or return to freezer and freeze until firm. To serve, garnish with mint sprigs, if desired.