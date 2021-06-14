Vinyl lovers, rejoice!

Paradise Found Records has only been in its new digs at 1646 Pearl Street since April, but they’re already feeling the love from excited locals. Owner Will Paradise has doubled the staff and logged the shop’s best sales since the original Bart’s Record Shop moved off the mall in 2014, after three decades on the west end.

“We had forty or fifty customers in line that first day,” says Paradise, who purchased the shop (then on Folsom Street) from Bart Stinchcomb in 2016. The move back to Pearl Street coincided with a resurgence in vinyl sales and a post-pandemic craving for community.

Paradise plans to host live listening events and album signings with the artists who perform at Boulder Theater, eTown and maybe even Red Rocks. “We’re standing on the shoulders of giants here–Bart was committed to keeping vinyl alive and we’re indebted to him.”