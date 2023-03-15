Whether you find plates gathering dust in your great-aunt’s china cabinet or a set of teacups sitting on a shelf in a secondhand shop, those porcelain pieces deserve a new life.

BY SARA BRUSKIN

It’s a cultural shift that’s frustrating grandparents all over the world: Nobody wants their heirloom china.

Fancy dinnerware sets used to be prized wedding gifts, but fewer and fewer people want to use up precious cabinet space for something they’ll drag out a few times a year at the holidays. It’s an even harder sell for older sets that can’t go in the dishwasher (generally those made before 1980). As a result, thrift store shelves are full of porcelain pieces that are still beautiful but not practical for many people’s lifestyle.

If you have a family set with too many memories to part with or you’re looking for fun projects for your thrift store finds, there are tons of ways to repurpose these cumbersome treasures into fun items you’ll use more often.

Candle Jar

Porcelain can stand up to very high temperatures, making it a great material for candle jars. You can simply place a votive candle in a teacup or make your own candle by purchasing wax pellets and wicks, melting the wax down, and pouring it directly into a teacup or bowl with the wick positioned in the middle. This gives you freedom to add essential oils, flower petals or spices.

Rain Chain

If your aesthetic is the Mad Hatter’s tea party, this will be a perfect addition to your yard. Use a rotary tool with an abrasive grinding bit (one that’s made for grinding down ceramic, glass and stone) to cut a hole in the bottom of teacups and their saucers. Thread a chain through the holes and secure the teacups in place using strong wire wrapped through and around the chain links below them. Buy a rain chain gutter clip to install the finished product and be sure to get an anchor stake for the bottom so it won’t fly around in the wind.

Jewelry

This is a great way to divide heirloom china among lots of family members, as one set of dinnerware can be incorporated into many pieces of jewelry. Jewelry artists can grind porcelain into different shapes for pendants in necklaces or earrings, bracelet accents, watch surrounds and other designs. Commissioning custom jewelry can be pricey, but you’ll be creating new family heirlooms that can be passed down (and require far less storage space than full dinnerware sets.)

Mosaic

Plates lend themselves best to mosaics because the porcelain is mostly flat. You can smash the plates somewhere safe and leave the results up to fate and physics, or you can use tools like wheel cutters and tile nippers to control what your mosaic tiles look like. Either way, be sure to wear gloves and safety glasses for protection. There are many YouTube tutorials outlining this process and the mosaic construction afterwards, and Tinker Art Studio in Boulder offers mosaic classes.