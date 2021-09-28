Businesses in small rural towns often benefit from the support of loyal locals, and they may be the only game in town for their specific product or service—a perk in terms of competition, but it’s hard to trade wisdom with other professionals in your industry if there aren’t any around for miles.

Startup Colorado, a rural outreach program at the University of Colorado Law School in Boulder, recently developed a free online network to bridge those gaps. By linking entrepreneurs, small business owners and business-support organizations across the state, the network has facilitated lucrative partnerships and learning opportunities, offering sponsorships along the way.

Margaret Hedderman, communications manager of Startup Colorado says, “A recent sponsorship is supporting the launch of an AgSTART program in Florence, Colorado: a peer-based business-support group, covering agriculture and conservation-based businesses with a focus on reuse and recycle, technology, hyperlocovore (farm to table), and other sustainable initiatives.” Looks like these partnerships will be good for the environment as well as the business world.