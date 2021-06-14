Gibson tractors, made in Longmont from 1946 to 1952, are considered “small”; the Model A is a mere 875 pounds, compared to the largest John Deere, which weighs in at around 50 times as much.

The tractors may be tiny, but Gibson collectors are big on loyalty and enthusiasm. They travel all over the country to meet with other enthusiasts, display their “babies” and swap or sell spare parts. This summer, they’ll be in Longmont for Gibson Fest, a highlight of the annual Yesteryear Farm Show at Dougherty Museum.

“We’ll be celebrating the 75th anniversary of Gibson Manufacturing Company,” says David Brown, one of the show’s organizers. “It’s going to be a special event, with Gibson collectors on hand from the U.S. and Canada, along with their tractors, but there’s also so much more, so come on down.”

The free, three-day farm show—an annual event for more than 35 years (except in 2020)—is not just about Gibsons. It’s a step back in time with displays of more than 300 pieces of antique farming equipment and tools. As you stroll amongst the massive machines, you can watch live demonstrations of things you don’t really get to see folks doing anymore, like barrel making, basket weaving and straw baling.

The show runs 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Aug. 27–28 and 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Aug. 29 at Dougherty Museum, 1 mile south of Longmont on Highway 287. yesteryearfarmshow.org