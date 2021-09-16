by Beki Pineda

THREE GUYS IN DRAG SELLING THEIR STUFF – Written by Edward Crosby Wells; Directed by Christin Mason Martin. Produced by Invictus Theatre Company of Denver (presented at The People’s Building. 9995 East Colfax, Aurora) through September 18. Tickets available at 720-736-5750 or invictustheatreofdenver.com.

Back Story: It wasn’t until I examined the program in detail in Invictud=s preparation for writing this review of THREE GUYS IN DRAG SELLING THEIR STUFF that I discovered this witty tale was written by local playwright Ed Wells. A metaphoric hundred years ago I was actually IN a play written by Ed Wells at the old old Avenue Theatre (not the one that burned – the one before that) called PEDALING TO PARADISE. Examining Mr. Wells website after that startling discovery uncovered the fact that he has now written several novels, a literal plethora of scripts of all lengths and done very well for himself in terms of productions and prizes. All I can say is, Good for You, Sir. Local producers should take a look at the prolific output of this local playwright. If his other comedies are as funny as this one and his supernatural tales as spooky as this one is funny, audiences all over town would be flocking to attend.

The title says it all. You don’t have to go any further to know that this is going to be a funny evening Best friends Lillian (Eric Harness who in real life has to be a more handsome man than he is a pretty woman) and Diva (Brandon Nieves who brings both humor and humanity to the stage) are selling their “treasures” to raise money to buy a Tiffany egg as a receptacle for Diva’s late husband’s ashes. Once again, her name says it all. A Diva of the fifth order, she dominates the conversation, has an opinion aboutinviccInvict everything, dresses to the nines and has an inflated sense of self-worth. You can literally see her “sales” face arrive when a new customer comes up as she struggles to play nice and sell something. It rarely works.

Lillian, on the other hand, is a quieter but no less bitchy friend to Diva. Her biggest contribution to the success of the garage sale is a concoction pouring from a cocktail fountain lovingly called “punch” because two cups will put your lights out. The addition of absinthe in the second act version of the drink causes hallucinations for the drinkers. Lillian is a good friend and puts up with a lot of verbal abuse while only dishing it back in small doses. But the affection between the friends is genuine; they just feel obligated somehow to live up to the expectations of other people about the nature of cross-dressers.

The third nearly silent “guy” is Tink (Avi Mercuri, a 19-year-old playing an older woman and sporting the face of a young Sally Fields), an apparent recent stroke victim who sits comatose in a wheelchair. We discover, however, early on that she has an active and vivid inner life as the scene freezes occasionally and a spotlight warms her face. She then speaks her feelings about the idiots around her who can’t understand her simple requests for something to drink because of her stroke garbled speech. She echoes beautifully the fears and realities of the disabled and elderly at being ignored and misunderstood. As she is consistently dismissed, she looks at the audience and pathetically asks, “Are my lips moving?”

The garage sale materials that decorate tables all over the stage are, of course, sexual toys and pillows (sight gags galore!), Elvis memorabilia, high heels no one in their right mind would actually wear, clothes more glitter than style, an exercise bike (these women are Perfect – why would they need to exercise?), and a significant stand-up cutout of Danny DeVito. An after the show conversation revealed that after their final performance on the 18th, a REAL garage sale will commence with all of the goodies on stage on sale. Come one – come all!!

An unexpected moment occurred on stage that defined how completely the two lead actors were committed to their roles. When trying to move a mannequin on stage, the darn thing unexpectedly started coming apart. The ladies stayed in character, carried on their conversation, gave each other instructions on how to put it back together (which didn’t work) and finally moved it off to the side . . . . all the while not dropping a line or an ounce of their sassiness. Wiped the sweat off their brows and got right back into the scene. Kudos, ladies!!

An extremely short run and limited seating hampers the ability of this production to grow its audience as it undoubtedly would through word of mouth if only it played longer. So wise up – you’ve only got one more weekend to catch this funny – sit-back-and-relax-and-laugh evening. A quick warning: This play starts at 7:00 – don’t be late!! Invictus means “undefeated” in Latin. It seems inevitable and delightful that we will hear more from this fledgling company of actors. Watch for their future productions.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!