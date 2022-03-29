by Beki Pineda

1776 – Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards; Book by Peter Stone; Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree. Produced by Performance Now Theatre Company (presented at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood) through April 3. Tickets available at 303-987-7845 or Lakewood.org/LCCPresents.

There’s only one thing consistently wrong with the Performance Now productions. They only run for three weekends and it’s getting very difficult to get tickets as more and more people realize what is always consistently right about the productions. They are thoughtful-lee chosen, brilliant-lee cast, beautiful-lee mounted and successful-lee presented (if you attend, you will understand the unorthodox spelling). If you have yet to discover their lovely productions, what’s the matter with you? How many times do you have to be told??

1776 is an appropriate look back at the beginning of our country; a reminder of what we stood for once and what we could be again. The noble men who took part in this first Congress had high hopes for the country and its people; they may have differed on how to achieve these honorable goals, but they believed in what they were doing. But they were human. And it was hot! The endless bickering over the minutiae of the forming of a democratic governing body seems eerily prescient of today’s endless bickering down party lines. The Conservative’s point of view regarding safety under the patronage of a King was in direct opposition to the patriot’s desire for independence. The battle royale was on!

The patriot’s were led by John Adams, played by Travis Risner, who dominates the stage and the Congress with his strong-willed opinions and dynamic personality. The others present at the meeting are so fed up with him trying to bull his will on everyone that the very first song is a plea for him to “For God’s Sake, John, Sit Down.” But joining forces with Benjamin Franklin (played to perfection by Wes Munsil) and Thomas Jefferson (the talented newcomer, Eric Crawford), knowing they were going to lose a crucial vote, they stalled by insisting that they needed a document that would clearly state their purpose and goals. Thus, the Declaration of Independence bought them the time to mount arguments against the opposers. Again endless bickering over the wording and details. We watch as the days are peeled off the calendar, leading inevitably to the 4th of July as compromises are finally concluded and the document signed.

One can certainly imagine that the real Congress was made up of men (of course!) with their own specific agendas. Concessions had to be made at every turning. But the excellent cast made up of a plethora of good -looking men in wigs and two of the most talented women in the state tell a believable and human story, full of history and humor. Every person in the cast plays an important part; no vote or reason is unimportant. David Novinger takes on the crucial role of John Hancock and does his best to keep the process moving along. His clerk Charles Thomson (Claude Diener) takes on the thankless job of keeping the notes and announcing the votes. Bernie Cardell provides comic relief as Andrew McNair, the custodian and official bell-ringer of the Liberty Bell (although we did not get to see this act performed in the play). Brian Merz-Hutchinson as John Dickinson, one of three delegates from Pennsylvania, served as the leader of the Conservatives, arguing that reconciliation, not revolution, should be what they pursued. Jeremy Rill played Edward Rutledge, who argued effectively for state’s rights, which, being from South Carolina, included the right to have slaves. Lars Preece had a cute novelty song called “The Lees of Old Virginia” as Richard Henry Lee in which he ended most words with “lee.”

The men of the Congress had their job to do and so did the women of the era. Carolyn Lohr is Abigail Adams and both encourages and complains to John that he needs to come home. Their duets are together yet apart as they write their feelings to each other, rather than sing face to face. Colby Reisinger has a small but important and charming role as Martha Jefferson, brought to Philadelphia by Adams to please and calm Jefferson down enough that he could write. Her musical confession to Franklin and Adams is that she falls in love all over again when “He Plays the Violin.”

The war being fought away from Philadelphia is an abstract brought only to the delegates attention by letters from Washington pleading for money and arms. But the true picture of what is going on in the field is brought to painful life in a song about the ravages of the battlefield – “Mama, Look Sharp” – beautifully sung by the lone soldier (Jack Cordray Griffin) who brings the letters. His song is heartbreakingly profound and makes the military action realistic. Both for his war and for the one currently going on.

A gigantic turntable designed and constructed by Andrew Bates kept the action moving seamlessly. Costume designer Susan Rahmsdorff-Terry gave the men authentic waistcoats and breeches and the women appropriate kitchen and travel wear. Sean Mallery’s expertise with light design assisted Director Kelly Van Oosbree develop the stage pictures she has become known for. This is an all around beautiful show. Performance Now is to be congratulated for assembling this huge cast and bringing this beautiful piece of history to life – delightful-lee.

A WOW factor of 9!!