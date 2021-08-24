by Beki Pineda

ALICE IN WONDERLAND – Written by David Jacobi; Music by Wheelchair Sports Camp; Directed by Regan Linton. Produced by Phamaly Theatre Company (Presented at Su Teatro, 721 Santa Fe Drive, Denver) through September 5. Tickets available at 303-365-0005 or Phamaly.org.

I recently had the opportunity of visiting the Alice in Wonderland retrospective at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London tracing the origins of Lewis Carroll’s (real name: Charles Dodgson) story for his young friend, Alice Liddell, all the way through to contemporary time and the movie version by Tim Burton. So it was with delight that I anticipated a third trip down the rabbit hole this summer (the first was the Fox’s rock musical version – WONDERLAND). I felt well versed in all things Alice going in. But this was indeed a unique rabbit hole.

Kennedy Isaac as Alice in her first show with Phamaly showed great potential and a strong voice. When the chaos around her calmed down and she was allowed one on one conversations with another character, her talent shone through. An example would be the duet she shared with Samantha Barrasso as the Red Queen and the somewhat quiet conversation she held with the Caterpillar (Keenan Gluck). That just didn’t happen enough. Moira McConnell had several comic moments as the White Rabbit with her LED-lit ears and sneakers. Daniel Traylor – one of the most talented actors to come out of this group (who can forget his startling turn as the ELEPHANT MAN) was an energetic Mad Hatter. And Donna Gunnison, who just makes you smile when she’s on stage, has a cute turn as the Dormouse at the tea party.

Technically, they didn’t have the wizards at the Denver Center (not open yet) as back up this summer. But they managed to pull off some cute technical tricks. A bed that splits apart to release Alice from the hospital; a three part annoying Cheshire Cat (head – Kalyn Heffernan; body – Joshua Elledge; tail – Trenton Schindele); a door that gets small and an Alice that gets gigantic; a Caterpillar who spouts bubbles; a clever interactive croquet game.

But for the most part, there was so much random chaotic movement on stage that it became difficult to concentrate on the important aspects of the story. There were so many people on the edges of so many scenes that it diluted the action that was designed to move the story forward. In several instances, those actors in the scene didn’t seem to know where they were supposed to be and why. They may have really known but it seemed like movement without purpose to this watcher. The music was louder than it needed to be for the size of the house and ended up drowning out the lyrics being sung in several cases and causing the singers to shout to be heard.

Phamaly has been in the business of entertainment for thirty years. They have had some wonderful productions; it has become a tradition to trek to wherever they are performing to see their annual summer musical with certainty that you are going to be entertained and delighted with the cleverness of their choices, the brilliance of their choreography, the wit of their presentation and the talent of their company. Which makes the disappointment in the quality of this production all the more poignant. I wish I could say better things about this show. I truly do. I support their mission of giving actors with disabilities a place to perform and have applauded the work they have done. In their thirty year history, I have seen and loved 26 of their shows. I’ll never forget Regan Linton’s agonizing crawl back to her wheelchair on stage after being beaten off stage as Aldonza in MAN OF LA MANCHA. Don Mauck performed one of the bravest things on stage I’ve ever seen when he – a blind man – jumped off a five foot high rock when he played the Lion in THE WIZ. Mark Dissette was one of the best Tevye’s I’ve ever seen (and I’ve seen a lot) in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Leonard Barrett, Jr. blows me away with everything he does but his first show with Phamaly was his gorgeous Nathan Detroit in GUYS AND DOLLS. And Lucy Roucis as Lola in DAMN YANKEES. The memories go on and on.

Part of the issue has to be that this is a brand new script. New scripts usually have to be workshopped two or three times to get all the kinks out. Maybe if they keep working on the script and music, in a couple of years it will be ready to be seen again and will tell the story in a more coherent fashion. A show that just closed in town was workshopped for four years before its world premiere. This show too needs to hatch a little more.

A WOW factor of 7!!