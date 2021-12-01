by Beki Pineda

AMERICAN SON – Written by Christopher Demos-Brown; Directed by Jada Suzanne Dixon. Produced by Curious Theatre Company (1080 Acoma Street, Denver) through December 11. Tickets available at 303-623-0524 or curioustheatre.org.

AMERICAN SON is a hard show to watch. Christopher Demos-Brown, a trial lawyer, has brought his experience as a prosecutor and dealing with the police to inform the dialogue of his play. His dialogue is brutal and authentic; his understanding of the dynamics of the situation is sympathetic to both sides and focuses on the harsh reality of the plight of the American son. His understanding of how a situation can go from zero to sixty in a matter of seconds is comprehensive. This is a magnificently written script that tears at the human heart and reflects, unfortunately, a realistic attitude within our law and law enforcement community.

Four characters intersect with startling consequences. Kendra (Jada Suzanne Dixon) has received a call from the Miami-Dade Police Department in the middle of the night that her 18-year-old son has been picked up because of his involvement in “an incident.” That’s all she knows so she rushes to the police building and waits. And waits. The only policeman on duty at that hour of the morning is Officer Paul Larkin (Sean Scutchins), a newbie, insecure in his position, not confident of the “protocol,” and terrified of this woman’s anger. He seems honestly not to know too much about the “incident” and tries to calm her with the knowledge that someone higher up is on his way and will have more information. Kendra’s estranged husband (Josh Robinson) arrives and, because of a mistaken identity issue and the fact that he’s an FBI agent used to having doors opened for him, the situation changes. But additional information is still slow in coming. The tension between the two ex-spouses adds to the already palpable tension in the room. Neither one of them will give an inch; the only time they are civil to one another is when they are talking about how proud they are of their son. Lieutenant John Stokes (Abner Genece), the man in charge finally arrives; he too doesn’t give an inch and doesn’t care about the father’s FBI credentials. It takes a while but the truth about the “incident” finally comes out.

But before the last act, we have been enlightened in the language of Black anger, the subtlety of racism, the pain of misogyny, the voice of white privilege, and the unending insecurity of parenthood. It’s a riveting script delivered with intense and magnificent performances. Jada, who directed as well as takes the lead as Kendra, is a quivering ball of energy, unable to sit down for more than a few minutes. She has fear oozing out of every pore; she is a Mama Lion determined to find out where her son is RIGHT NOW. When her tears break through, it’s all the more powerful for how long she has held them in. Josh as her husband still loves her but can’t stand up to her unending anger. The cops, one white, one Black, do what they can to keep the peace and de-escalate the situation, but they too will not – cannot back down. The potential for chill is gone.

You have been warned – this is hard to watch and listen to. But as a work of art – as an astounding piece of theatre – it needs to be honored and seen.

A WOW factor of 10!!