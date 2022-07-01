by Beki Pineda

AN OCTOROON – Written by Brandon Jacob-Jenkins. Produced by Benchmark Theatre Company (1560 Teller, Lakewood) through July 9. Tickets available at 303-519-9059 or benchmarktheatre.com.

Dion(ysius) Boucicault (pronounced boo si kou) was a very successful playwright and actor born in Dublin in 1820. He gained fame in both the UK and America as an accomplished dramatic actor and as the scripter of classical good vs. evil melodramas typical of the era. During his travels in America, he became intrigued with the complexities of slavery and inter-racial relationships – the result of which became AN OCTOROON, the first play ever written that contributed to the conversation about these issues. His play was written in 1859 – two years before the beginning of the Civil War – and performed in New York for all White audiences.

Brandon Jacob-Jenkins is an African-American playwright born in Washington, D.C. in 1984 whose original scripts and adaptations have garnered prestigious prizes and grateful audiences. His work has been seen previously in Colorado in the Catamounts production of EVERYBODY in 2019. This script riffs on the 15th century morality play EVERYMAN, adding the theatrical trick of allowing a live lottery choose who has the lead each night. AN OCTOROON also provides a modern take on the original play, illustrating the human politics of the ingrained social system that allowed one man to own another.

Immediately breaking the fourth wall in an in-the-round presentation, the play starts with the modern day Black playwright bemoaning his personal plight of trying to find something new and interesting to write about. His therapist suggests going back to his favorite playwright – so he does. THE OCTOROON becomes AN OCTOROON with a mash-up of the original situations and modern language, colored by the overly dramatic acting style of the time and tempered with the need to explain complications occasionally to today’s audience. That whole sentence makes it sound much more complicated than it is. Even the most convoluted of plots makes sense being acted out in front of you.

In the time-honored way of theatre, time is condensed down into the available allocation . . . meaning that people fall in love in minutes, whole episodic events happen quickly, and you have to keep alert or you’ll miss an important plot point. However, the crux of the human toll of a life in slavery or in the society that supports slavery is made. And made well.

The cast is pulled along by Mykai Eastman playing BJJ, our blocked playwright, as well as George, the white inheritor of a plantation in Louisiana and M’Closky, the evil overseer from a neighboring plantation. His energy and desire to bring the story to life propels the action forward as he assigns parts and moves into his own roles. He is joined by Josh Levy as Boucicault himself, full of the self-importance of a successful actor – also playing Lafouche, the auctioneer and Wahnotee, a vengeful Indian. There are three trash-talking house slaves in the person of Kenya Mahogany Fashaw, Latifah Johnson and Marie-Antoinette Banks who bring sass and humor into the room. Samantha Piel is sweet and guileless as Zoe, the titled octoroon who has been raised as a daughter of the plantation owner. Colleen Lee amuses as Dora Sunnyside, the slightly dotty Southern belle who has her heart set on capturing the love of George. The entire troupe is assisted in their costume changing, face-painting and furniture moving by the Assistant, Teej Morgan – who also plays Paul, a young slave with an important job, and Pete, that young slave’s grandfather. OK – have I got you thoroughly confused by now. Good – because you’ll have to go see the play to get it all sorted out in your head and to enjoy the complicated but emotional story behind everything.

Done on the simplest of sets (by Tina Anderson) and the most complicated of special effects (by El Armstrong), this cast and crew make it look easy. Congratulations to Haley Johnson, her board and staff for bringing this show to life for Denver audiences. You’ve got two more weekend. Get on it!!

A WOW factor of 8.5!!