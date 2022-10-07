by Beki Pineda

BLITHE SPIRIT – Written by Noel Coward; Directed by M. Curtis Grittner. Produced by Firehouse Theatre Company (presented at the John Hand Theatre on Lowry, 7653 East 1st Avenue, Denver) through October 29. Tickets available at 303-562-3232 or firehousetheatrecompany.com.

Who doesn’t like a goofy ghost story? This script written by the brilliant (but talky) Noel Coward is the goofiest. The supernatural goings-on are led by the sincere but outrageous Madame Arcati as a spiritualist of the first order. Played by Deborah Curtis. Madame Arcati is a role she was born to play. Earlier audiences at the Hand Theatre will remember her as the frantic Vita Simmons in a production of HARVEY. She brings that same energy and mumbling fumbling thoughtfulness to Madame Arcati as well. She is self-aware of what people think about people who do what she does but follows her own drum regardless. It is a drop-dead killer performance. Judi Dench and Angela Lansbury might have been as good when they did it, but I doubt it.

She is well supported in this madcap comedy by the always handsome and grounded Jeff Jesmer as Charles Condomine. Charles is a writer of light fiction who invites Madame Arcati to his home for dinner to “pick her brain” and discover some of the lingo of holders of seances to use in his new novel. His second wife Ruth (Miranda Byers – it is against the law for someone to be so slender!) thinks the whole thing is silly and is sure she will break out laughing in the middle of the so-called seance. Their invited guests are Dr and Mrs. George Bradman (John Greene and Monica Toole), a somewhat stuffy couple who are equally doubtful. But Madame Arcati’s down-to-earth manner and obvious sincerity win them over and the seance begins.

A little something goes wrong and suddenly a real ghost is in their midst. Charles’ first wife Elvira (a devastatingly beautiful Kelly Uhlenhopp) shows up in a burst of wind. She’s just checking in to see if he misses her. But, of course, Charles is the only one who can see her. Jealousy and frustration rear their ugly heads as the situation escalates. Soon it’s all out war between the two wives. Madame Arcati comically tries to undo the damage with mixed results. And a good time was had by all. Especially the audience.

A lovely English drawing room (also designed by Mr. Grittner) provides the setting with ethereal curtains floating from each window almost welcoming any ghosts who might choose to join the party. Rachel Finley’s lovely dinner gowns and shimmering and sexy ghostly costumes are stunning. Appropriate wind and ghostly music are provided by Rick Reid’s sound design and the mood is enhanced and abetted by Steve Tangedal’s tricky lighting design.

Coward’s 1941 script holds up for the most part. The language is a little more formal and verbose than what the modern audience is used to. But it’s a little like rap music. The more you hear, the easier it is to understand. This talented cast and sure-handed director, Michael Grittner, land every joke and squeeze every ounce of potential humor out of the situations and language Coward has given them. This is a delightful recess from the current political ads and doom-and-gloom newscasts. You deserve a break today. Give yourself two hours of funny with this play.

A WOW factor of 9!!