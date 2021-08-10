by Beki Pineda

BOEING BOEING – Written by Mark Camoletti; Directed by Mark Walden. Produced by Shark Box Theatre Company (presented at The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St, Denver) through August 21. Tickets available at sharkboxtheatre.com.

BOEING BOEING is one of those lovely old chestnuts beloved of community companies and dinner theatres. The original production opened in London in 1962; since then it has been revived in the West End for a successful run, opened on Broadway for an unsuccessful run (23 performances), revived on Broadway with Bradley Whitford and Mark Rylance (whose work as Robert won the Tony that year), and made into a movie with Tony Curtis as the womanizing Bernard and Jerry Lewis as his buddy Robert. From there, it has probably played in every town and village large enough to have a community theatre. I can remember a production at the Old Elitch Theatre featuring Van Johnson way back in the day.

So Shark Box brings it back to life for a limited run at the Bug Theatre for their re-opening. Shark Box is a new company started by a group of friends from the Colorado School of Mines with this as their first production. They did a lot of things right; picked a good reliable show to start with. Put it in the capable hands of Mark Walden to direct. Walden aided his talented cast in nursing every bit of slapstick humor and innocent innuendo out of only a semi-dated script. One example: Flight attendants from today were called Air Hostesses back then and were all female. They found actors who will to go the extra mile to make the farcical door-slamming timing work perfectly. They built a sturdy pretty blue and white set with minimal furniture and dressing to get in the way.

Alex Duty as the man with three fiance’s seemed so confident in his complicated timetable at the beginning that it made his total disintegration more plausible when it began to fall apart. His buddy Robert (from WisCONsin) as played by Beau Fisher gives a slightly stupefied look to his character but quickly falls into flirting with the air hostesses rotating through the apartment. While his is supposed to be the more level head, he also succumbs to near hysteria as he tries to save his buddy and get one of the girls for himself. A scene-stealing standout performance is given by Chrissy Nefe as the wise-cracking and overworked maid. Her cynical asides reflect the view of the audience; she puts everyone in their place and yet maintains an attitude of tongue-in-cheek servitude to her employer.

The three women who are engaged to Bernard reflect the international nature of flying in and out of Paris. Gloria, the American air hostess, (Julianna Campbell) seems almost bored and totally at home in the apartment. But you always have the feeling that she’s not quite committed as the others; she can take this whole thing or leave it. The Italian (Anna Nienhaus) gives us a Sophia Loren-like buxomness and flashy passion. The winning performance among this trio is Dallas Slankard as the German air hostess. As an actress, Ms. Slankard has an ease and natural quality that plays well with this flirty bold character, making her quick transition from one man to another almost believable. I’m looking forward to see these talented players in future Shark Box performances.

It was great being in The Bug again and seeing it fill up with people. It will be interesting to see if the local crowd of theatre-goers who have supported the quirky off-the-beaten-path productions shown previously at The Bug will support this more centric group of players. If opening weekend is any standard, Shark Box and The Bug may have found a winning combination.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!