by Beki Pineda

BRIDE, GROOM, SUNDAY, FOREVER – Written by Soren Narnia. Produced by Counterweight Theatre (presented at Sun Mountain Center, 328 El Paso Boulevard, Manitou Springs) through August 15. Tickets available at 719-445-8302 or counterweighttheatre.com.

In my never-ending quest to find the unusual, the out-of-the-ordinary theatre experience for myself and my readers, I am discovering performing groups that have flown under the radar till now. I recently ran across a group in Colorado Springs with the unusual name of Counterweight. So I thought – “Let’s check this out.” Playwright Soren Narnia is known for his horror stories and scary podcasts. In this case, he tackled the terrors of holy matrimony.

The production offers a true experience. Because of the limited parking at the venue, participants were asked to leave their cars in a nearby park. We were greeted by our host and whisked up the hill in a car driven by a member of the wedding party. The Sun Mountain Center is approached via a verdant driveway that winds up the side of a hill. On our way back to our car after the performance, we had to stop to allow a deer to pass in front of us. The Center is a magnificent structure used for health retreats and a bed and breakfast resort – as well as a lovely venue for weddings.

The “wedding” this evening took place on an outside patio at which I’m sure actual weddings have taken place. Because the bride and groom did not have a traditional courtship, they felt it necessary to have various scenes in their romantic path which were performed by two actors hired for that purpose. So we in the audience witnessed their initial meeting and the gentle slide into a relationship in spite of the marriage of one of them. Friends and family members (including ex’s) also expressed their take on the tale. But what evolved became a true love event which ended with the taking of vows while expressing the fears of making promises as well as hopes for the future.

The count on the wedding attendees became even more confusing as members of the audience rose and revealed themselves as friends and family of the bride and groom. A true ensemble piece, each speaker contributed to the whole picture of this romance. Everyone was equally engaged in telling their part of the story and seemed – as is so often true at impromptu speech situations – to be making it up as they went along.

If you happen to have a reason to go to the Springs or are looking for a weekend getaway, check out Sun Mountain and hang around to go to the wedding.

A WOW factor of 8!!