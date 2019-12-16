by Beki Pineda

CAMP CHRISTMAS – Created by Lonnie Hanzon. Produced by Off Center Present (a division of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts) at The Hanger (Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas, Aurora) through January 5. Tickets available at 303-893-4100 or denvercenter.org.

Talk about a sensory overload!! From the moment you walk into this Winter Wanderland, it’s lights and color and spectacle. You enter through a tunnel of lights, grab a Camp Field Trip Guide and a drink at the first bar (non-alcoholic available), turn the corner and – Voila! – the fun begins. There are a dozen or so rooms elaborately designed to celebrate Christmas through the ages. A Renaissance room, a Baroque vignette featuring an elaborate golden one-horse sleigh, a second Beach Bar, Victorian, Disco and on and on. Jayne Mansfield even has her own room to symbolize the 50’s. You make your way gradually through each room, marveling at the detail, the infinite patience, the determination it took to pull all of this together. It’san amazing work of installation art.

Along the way they have devised a few little games you can play with your comrades as you wander. A series of Christmas trees inspire a series of puns that get cornier as you go along. You walk on your own at your own pace; there are no camp counselors or guides to push you along; no head phones to tell you what you are looking at. Just lots of amazing adornment sure to delight kids of all ages.

Hats off to Lonnie Hanzon and the numerous artisans and volunteers that helped him pull this together. I can only imagine the party that must have gone on when they finally finished. It’s truly an amazing accomplishment. Theatre – not really! Entertainment – you bet! This is probably a once in a lifetime experience so hie yourself over to the Stanley and partake of a joyful way to get into the Christmas spirit.

A WOW factor of 9.5!!