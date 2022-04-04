by Beki Pineda

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF – Written by Tennessee Williams; Directed by Bernie Cardell. Produced by Vintage Theatre (1468 Dayton, Aurora) through April 24. Tickets available at 303-856-7830 or VintageTheatre.com.

Who can resist a good rousing family hullabaloo – especially one given glorious guts by none other than Tennessee Williams. He throws us into the middle of a domestic drama the scope in which even Medea or King Lear would be comfortable. Every character has the face they are presenting to each other and a second they are trying to hide – with varying degrees of success.

Brick and Maggie have returned to the family home in honor of Big Daddy’s birthday with Maggie’s plan to seduce her husband on his home ground and solidify their position in Big Daddy’s life (and will). Brick’s goes along for the ride because he doesn’t care where he gets drunk. They are joined by Brick’s brother Gooper, his wife Mae, and their five little no-neck monsters (never seen, thank goodness). Gooper is being eaten alive by his jealousy of Brick and desperate to get Big Daddy to sign a power of attorney over to him before he dies. Mae is a mean-spirited woman eager for damning gossip about Maggie and Brick, determined to bring them down. Big Daddy has received an unexpectedly good health report and the birthday celebration is in full swing. But the pseudo-festivities are trying to disguise the greed and anger that characterizes this family. It’s like a birthday cake with icing covering a pile of dung.

Maggie wants to conceive a baby to bind her and Brick together and please her father-in-law. Their marriage has fallen apart because of the closeness of Brick’s friendship with Skipper, a high school friend. Gooper and Mae – pure columns of jealousy over the way Big Daddy favors Brick – are making plans to control the inheritance of land and a thriving business. Because he believes he has avoided a cancer diagnosis, Big Daddy is jubilantly planning to dump his long time wife and have some fun before he dies. But the doctor has been invited to the party to deliver the real diagnosis. What a cesspool of machination and heartbreak.

This cast is led by Rick Long as Big Daddy who gives a growling grueling performance. He is a ferocious big cat of his own making, full of self-importance and dominance. His confidence is as compelling as his collapse. Jan Cleveland as Big Mama is a frightened woman who can’t control her dither. She is matched in fear of rejection by her son Gooper played by Andy Anderson. He is defensive and vicious in his disregard of his more favored brother as he nervously presents an inheritance plan to his father, only to have it knocked out of his hands. Mae is excellently played by Linda Williams as a frustrated emotionally abused woman.

But the primary action is between Brick and Maggie. James O’Hagen-Murphy has returned from New York to take on this role. The portrayal of his disdain and disregard for the family and his personal guilt for turning his back on his friend Skipper is palpable while his anger at Maggie is monumental. He has turned into a verbally abusing emotionally absent drunk. Maggie as played by Kelly Uhlenhopp uses every trick in the book from seduction to blackmail to get back in bed with Brick. She is so convinced of her own sexual prowess that she believes that will save the marriage. While her posing and posturing seductively in front of him appears to be fruitless, she does have the final word.

Having just seen WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLFF? a few weeks ago, I couldn’t help but be struck by the dialogue that referenced a “click” as the point at which a drunk reaches his/her personal Nirvana of not caring what happens. Research determines that it was indeed Mr. Williams who came up with this description first only to be copied seven years later by Edward Albee for his drunken Martha.

The set designed by Matthew Crane is Brick and Maggie’s artfully appointed guest bedroom which gradually disintegrates as walls are removed and slats revealed. The sultry lingerie worn by Maggie and the party clothes worn by the others were authentically designed by Rachel Finley. This powerful evening is dominated by the drama created by Playwright Williams and this hard-working cast.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!