by Beki Pineda

CLUE The Musical – Music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker and Vinnie Martucci; Lyrics by Tom Chiodo; Book by PeterDePietro; Directed by Tanner Kelly. Produced by Inspire Theatre Company through Parker Arts ( presented at Schoolhouse Theatre, 19650 Main Street, Parker) through November 21. Tickets available at 303-805-6800 or parkerarts.org.

You’re familiar with jukebox musicals. Well, here’s a musical based on a board game – a whole (sort-of) new genre!! While the board game that informs the concept for the musical was devised during WWII and patented in 1947, the musical didn’t come to life until 1993 with an off-Broadway run. Some of you will also remember the mildly successful movie from 1985 featuring Tim Curry as the butler who leads a cast of “guests” in a spooky mansion on a wild ride to determine who murdered Mr. Boddy, a blackmailer. The script of the movie has no relationship to the action in the musical – so no clues there.

The musical introduces you first to the victim – Mr. Boddy (Andy Seracuse) who enlists three people out of the audience to each take a card from three decks illustrating the potential murderers, their possible weapons, and the probably location of the murder. These are slipped into an envelope without anyone looking at them and left in full view of the audience the entire time so no exchanging can be done. Mr. Boddy then introduces you to all the potential murderers – Mrs. Peacock (Danielle Hermon) his current wife; Mrs. White (Kevin Eksterowicz), his housekeeper; Mr. Green (Adam Kinney), a business associate who cheated him; Miss Scarlett (Lindsey Kinney), a former mistress; Professor Plum (Isaac Rosen) whose family had been ruined by him; and Colonel Mustard (August Stoten), his stepfather who owns his house. Each of these dubious characters is hiding something and has a reason to wish Boddy dead. A series of short musical scenes commence that spell out character, possible weapons, and potential murder sites. Boddy comes out between scenes to drop further clues about who might be a suspect and where they might have done it with what. You are expected to take notes on the ballot provided to detect suspects, weapons and rooms until you come to a conclusion through elimination. Mr. Boddy “dies” right before intermission with no indication given as to how and where.

Let’s face it – the music isn’t very strong, providing nothing hummable. It’s mostly built around character building, exposition of past histories, and protestations of innocence. The fun of the show is getting caught up in following the clues and trying to discover the predetermined outcome. (I only got one out of the three answers correct!) But with at least 216 potential solutions, the logistics of providing accurate clues which by necessity have to change every night, of gently pushing the audience in the right direction without giving the whole thing away, and of guiding the killer-of-the-night into his or her “confession” – all of this musical mayhem falls directly on the very able shoulders of Mr. Seracuse as Mr. Boddy. He must – as they say – keep his head when all around him are losing theirs. Not only does he have a strong beautiful singing voice, but he has the charm and gravitas to carry off this leadership role.

It is however a group effort with each player pulling his and her own weight. Given what they have to work with script-wise, they make these somewhat stock characters over the top and fun. Mr. Kinney’s Las Vegas style gangster put Joe Pesci to shame as he slides back and forth into an Italian accent. You could say that Kevin Eksterowicz has the toughest role, playing a saucy English housekeeper/cook in drag if not for the fact that he seems to be having such a good time taunting and teasing the rest of the cast. Lindsey Kinney brings her considerable (ahem) “charms” back to the Parker stage after her extra-ordinary turn as the unforgettable Mrs. Wormwood in the pre-pandemic MATILDA. Danielle Hermon as the seductive Mrs. Peacock, now on her sixth husband, shows how she’s scheming for No. Seven. August Stoten’s rough exterior gives way when he’s around the love of his life, Mrs. Peacock. What he wouldn’t do for her?! Isaac Rosen makes a smooth Professor Plum who, in reality, is a teacher, a failed businessman, and an imposter – not the big shot he pretends to be. Even Blake Nawa’a, the music director and nearly invisible piano players gets a line or two. All in all, they are all liars, con artists, and silly. Just what the doctor ordered.

A tidy and tight family friendly production in an adorable little theatre – what more could you ask for. A couple more clues, maybe??

A WOW factor of 8.5!!