by Beki Pineda

COME FROM AWAY – Book, Music, and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein; Directed by Christopher Ashley. Presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Broadway Division (Buell Theatre, 14th and Curtis, Denver) through October 9. Tickets available ONLY at 303-893-4100 or denvercenter.org.

This is such a short run and such a good show that everyone who saw it the first time through Denver will want to see it again. It may be hard to get tickets by this time . . . but try!! It is SO worth every effort you make to get inside this theatre. JUST DON’T BUY your tickets from anyone but the Denver Center website or over the phone. The third-party sellers will be charging big time for these tickets.

For those who don’t know the basic premise (come out from under your rock), on 9/11 all the planes in the air had to be grounded as soon as possible to prevent further damage. That meant those coming across the Atlantic were diverted to the small airport at Gander, Newfoundland. A total of 38 huge planes carrying up to 200 passengers were told to land on an island that was not prepared for this kind of influx. The rest of the evening tells the story of how the people of THE ROCK so kindly and beautifully handled this unexpected opportunity. People found beds and bedding, food, facilities, and patience to take care of their visitors for the five days before they could take off again. One of the dead serious lines in the show: “Thank you for shopping at Walmart. Would you like to come to my house and take a shower?”

It’s also the story of the passengers – their confusion over what was happening back on the mainland, what was going to happen to them, their personalities (generous and petty). A romance springs forth between an English salesman and a Texas divorcee; a Black man learns to put aside his urban fears for his safety and to trust; a Muslim chef is welcomed to the kitchens supplying food for the stranded passengers and is given a quiet place to pray; a mother finds a friend with whom to share her concerns about her New York fireman son; a kindly islander rescues all the animals from the idle planes and keeps them safe and loved until they could take off again. The stories big and small go on and on.

This absolutely brilliant cast takes on the roles of the passengers AND the islanders in the blink of an eye. The simple add of a jacket or a cap, changing a shirt, gaining or losing an accent . . . all contribute to the smooth and flawless development of multiple characters on both sides of the equation. As an audience member, you are NEVER confused about who is who on stage. The simple set of multiple chairs and tables are manipulated by the cast members to become the inside of an airplane, a restaurant on the rock, the top of a hill, the streets and buildings of Gander, and every other place the story takes place. In various scenes, an actor may not have more than three or four lines, but they found a way to flesh out a whole character in that short interchange that adds to the story. It’s an amazing tour de force for everyone in the cast. And they look like real people. Not your typical Broadway show people. All ages, all sizes, all ethnicities . . . and they are having a ball. They pull you into their good time and never let go.

This is not a “musical” in the typical sense of Broadway shows. These actors move exceedingly well, but it is not a dancing show. They tell their story through song and the spoken word in a style that is almost operatic in that the music never ends. But, boy, can they sing! Danielle Thomas will break your heart when she sings “I am Here,” bemoaning the fact that she knows where she is, but can’t find out where her son is. Captain on a downed American Airlines flight, Marika Aubrey sings of the triumph of becoming the first female captain for the airline. The entire company will have you screaming with laughter at the “initiation” ceremony to become a Newfoundlander. The on-the-stage band is always there providing atmosphere and continuity, occasionally jumping on the stage to provide a special musical footnote.

OK – that’s enough. Stop reading and get on the phone to order your tickets now. You won’t be sorry. TAKE THE KIDS!! The beautiful story of humans rising to kindness and generosity outweighs the occasional curse word they might hear.

A WOW factor of 11!!