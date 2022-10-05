by Beki Pineda

COYOTE, BADGER, RATTLESNAKE – Written by the Buntport Bunch and Ellen K. Graham; Directed by Ellen K. Graham. Produced by Buntport Theatre Company (717 Lipan, Denver) through October 15. Tickets available at 720-946-1388 or stuff@buntport.com.

You never know what to expect of a Buntport show except when they bring back one of their original scripts to present a second time. Then you go back in your Buntport brain and revel in the opportunity to see one of their best shows again. Such as with this show.

In this particular crazy evening, two actors playing actors, Glenn (Brian Colonna) and Carroll (Hannah Duggan), are performing short scenes about two workers engaged in repairing a diorama at a Natural History Museum. I came to this conclusion because the other two characters in the show are called Stagehands. Their sole purpose seems to be to bring pieces of the diorama to the set to indicate “time passing.” Although I could be all wrong and Glenn and Carroll could be metaphysical characters indicating something much more profound. You can go as shallow or as deep as you like with a Buntport show. I generally lean toward shallow because they are so much smarter than I am and the silly remains consistent no matter what.

Glenn and Carroll have worked together a long time; she as his boss. She’s upset because their exhibit – of a Coyote, a Badger, and a Rattlesnake – got invaded by mites or bugs of some kind that ate part of the face of the Coyote, leading to the complete remodel of the piece. Carroll blames Glenn for previously bringing a bagel out of the break room, leading (she thinks) to the damage. Carroll knows quite a bit about the ecological history of the Eastern Plains of Colorado but she could use a little help with interpersonal relationships.

The Stagehands (Erin Rollman and Erik Edborg) at first go about their stealthy work efficiently. But when some pebbles are spilled and left on the set in error, recrimination breaks out. This also causes confusion on the part of the curators when they discover the out of place pebbles. This one small crack in the makeup of their shared but separate lives begins the downward slide to chaos.

See what I mean? The pebbles could represent global warming, weather events, a rift in the time space continuum . . . or just pebbles. You fill in the blank.

An uncredited artist or group of artists created the beautiful diorama which comes back together bit by bit. Good work!! Whoever sis it.

The downside is that the runs of their shows are usually only three weekends and fill up quickly. Opening night was sold out by fans returning for a bit of Buntport. Don’t miss your chance to see this amazingly intelligent and funny show.

A WOW factor of 9.5!!