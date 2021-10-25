by Beki Pineda

CROSSWORDS – Written by Scott Gibson; Directed by Andy Anderson.Produced by Vintage Theatre (1468 Dayton Street, Aurora) through November 7. Tickets available at 303-856-7830 or vintagetheatre.com.

The birth of a new play is an exciting thing to witness. How many times has it been changed – rearranged – tweaked and twisted before the playwright let anyone read it? How many times has it been read by how may people before it got chosen? Did the actors make more changes as they rehearsed these words for the first time? Where did these characters – this idea for a story come from? And how satisfying is it for all concerned to see it stand up, stretch and move itself into life to joyful applause. That’s surely the motivation behind all these “new play” contests so many theatres sponsor. As a result, how happy the people of Vintage, Scott Gibson (the Denver playwright of CROSSWORDS ) and Andy Anderson (the director) must be to see their latest contest winner have the promise of additional productions and a future life.

The script has authentic dialogue mixed with a fantastical plot. The main characters look and talk like real people but think like comical Disney villains. A married couple has lived with and cared for an elderly maiden aunt who has promised a major inheritance for their service. But one day they crack and decide to hurry the old lady along. What follows has more twists than Lombard Street in San Francisco. The last ten minutes would make Agatha Christie green with envy and Colombo pause at the door one last time with a puzzled look on his face.

While Aunt Rosamunde is only a bell ringing insistently from upstairs and never seen, the married coupling of Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry and Molly Turner was born in casting heaven. They both have the illusive gift of comic timing and the naturalness that turns “acting” into “being.” Jan Cleveland plays Aunt Rosemunde’s attorney – the only one privy to the impending changes to the will. The fourth person unlucky enough to be drug into this convoluted series of events is the innocent (?) delivery boy who proves to be pivotal to the plot. Elton Tanega does an excellent job with a difficult role in a Vintage debut performance.

Artfully dressed with the detritus of a life lived long and well complete with family pictures and treasured antiques, an appropriately shabby living room forms the space for the plotting and scheming. “A dark and stormy night” was literally brought to life by Lighting Designer Emily Maddox and Sound Designer-Actor Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry (a double hyphenate). Congrats to all involved in midwifing CROSSROADS to its feet. Can’t wait to see who does it next!

A WOW factor of 8.5!!