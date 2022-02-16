by Beki Pineda

CURTAINS – Music by John Kander; Lyrics by Fred Ebb; Book by Rupert Holmes; Directed by Robert Michael Sanders. Produced by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse (4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown) through March 13. Tickets available at 970-744-3747 or ColoradoCandlelight.com.

There’s nothing theatre people like better than a musical about theatre people. CURTAINS is one of those; it’s been a favorite since the first local production at the Arvada Center, followed by an unforgettable production at Vintage, and now a retelling at Candlelight. This short run – only five weeks – is filling the seats at CDP and selling out fast. A warning to get your tickets now while there are still a few tables left.

The murder-within-a-musical script delights and echoes Rupert Holmes previous works such as ACCOMPLICE and THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD. It follows the rehearsal period of a new musical and what happens when their truly terrible leading lady gets bumped off during her curtain call. A local detective is called in to investigate who just happens to be an amateur thespian himself. He revels in this theatrical atmosphere while trying to find the killer. Back stories include the reunion of a composer and lyricist who were former lovers, an actress who is trying to make a success of her career in spite of the efforts of her producer mother to discourage her, and a second murder.

The music by Kander and Ebb captures the theatrical aspects of the show perfectly with songs such as “What Kind of Man” could be a theatre critic. The lyrics lament the mental state of a man who could write petty unimportant theatre reviews – “poor man” – until they get a good review. Then he becomes a hero, a literary genius, someone you’d want to have home for dinner. One of the most beautiful songs to come from a musical is “I Miss the Music” during which the composer longs for the loving company of his writing partner. Mixed in for pure fun and backstage humor are the songs within the musical they are rehearsing which is a corny Western spoof of the Robin Hood story. Cioffi, the detective, and Carmen, the producer, sing of the glory of the theatre life in “Show People;” then turn around in Act II and describe the same life as “It’s a Business.”

Writing a musical about a series of deaths proved to also be deadly for the production team. The first book writer Peter Stone passed away during the early stages of development, followed by the original orchestrator. Holmes stepped in to rewrite the book and contribute new lyrics when Ebb himself also had a heart attack. This was the last musical Kander and Ebb built together after a career that included CABARET, CHICAGO, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN and a project finished after Ebb’s death, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS.

The cast and production team for the current production at Candlelight couldn’t be stronger. Damon Guerrasio was born to play Cioffi, the stage struck detective. He brings just the right amount of gravitas to his duties as a detective, joy to his excitement at being among “show people” tempered with the wonder of falling in love in the middle of it all. Juxtaposed against the (sometimes) more business-as-usual attitude of the dancers in the show-within-the-show, a believable contrast is drawn. His lady love played by Sarah Forman is equally charming playing the flirty talented Niki.

The separated lovers are local favorites Scott Hurst Jr. and Abigail Kochevar, a real life couple. Two more beautiful or more talented singers you will not find on a Colorado stage. Susanna Ballenski does her usual fine work as Bambi, the actress too pretty to be taken seriously; Annie Dwyer is convincing as her producer mother who wants her to succeed in anything but show business. Or does she?? Eddie Schumacher, well known in Denver, makes his Candlelight debut as Belling, the over theatrical director of the show, taking credit for everything good that happens while pushing the disasters off on everyone else. Local favorite TJ Mullin has a small but significant role as the money man for the production. Special kudos goes to Stephanie Garcia for her role as Jessica, the truly terrible actress who is the first victim. It takes a real talent to be so deliberately awkward on stage when you are as talented as she is in real life.

I gave director Robert Michael Sanders grief after a production a couple of years back. Whatever I said back then, I take back now. Something happened in his life in the interim to give him the confidence in his skill as a director to lead a cast to perfection. This show benefitted from his sure hand and eye for detail. Assisted by Choreographer Kate Vallee and Musical Director Phil Forman, they have brought a little jewel not be missed to Candlelight.

A WOW factor of 9.5!!