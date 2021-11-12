by Beki Pineda

EDDIE AND DAVE – Written by Amy Staats; Directed by Amanda Berg Wilson. Produced by The Catamounts (Presented at the People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax, Aurora) through November 28. Tickets available at 720-468-0487 or thecatamounts.org.

I have to start with a little story of my own. Once when visiting a friend in Augusta, Georgia, I discovered that the auditorium (about the size of the Pepsi Center) that he managed was hosting Van Halen in concert during the time I was going to be there. I, of course, had heard of Van Halen – who hadn’t?? This was during the early 80’s when they were riding a crest of success with multiple albums selling well and in the middle of a sold-out concert tour. But it wasn’t really my kind of music. However, when he invited me to watch the concert from backstage, I was all over that. So, yes, I got to meet Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth. That was a long time ago, but what I remember was how subdued they seemed to be before the concert, talking among themselves, laughing at their own jokes. They were very polite to the people in the Green Room, but distracted and in their own heads. I watched a bit of the concert from the wings, but it was too loud and raucous for my taste. I’m more a Neil Diamond type. After the concert, however, they were hyped and bouncing off the walls. They very sweetly offered me a ride back to Atlanta in the tour bus, but I wasn’t ready to leave yet – nor ready to become a “groupie.” Even that long ago, I was too old for that kind of action.

So needless to say, I entered again into the world of Eddie and Dave with eagerness and curiosity. How do you tell the story of a rock band with women – in the first place – and non-musicians – in the second place? But I should have known that the always inventive Catamount troupe had tricks up their sleeves. Actors Candace Joice and Missy Moore captured the quiet confidence and the exuberant enthusiasm of the leaders of the band. We’ve all seen the videos; we know about the energy of the shows. To look at the machinations going on, the personality differences, all happening behind the curtain proved to be an interesting point of view. Could there be two more divergent personalities? Were they destined to collide before they even started? It’s hard to take sides. They were who they were and despite their overwhelming success at making the music of the times, It seems inevitable that their differences would render them competitors.

Missy Moore rocks as David Lee Roth, catching both the arrogance and the sometimes bewilderment at what was happening around him, when he just wanted to perform and have fun. Candace Joice deserves kudos for the mercurial Eddie in both his expertise with the guitar and his obsession with the music. Unfortunately, she also illustrated the dangers of the bottle on gifted musicians. Alicia Young played drummer and big brother Alex Van Halen who did his best to hold things together and walk a fine line between wanting the success and caring for his brother. The fourth member of the band is played by . . . a projection on the wall. I’m not at all sure that Christopher Berghoff’s portrayal of Valerie Bertinelli, Eddie’s first wife, would be pleased with his performance. But he caught her frustration at the life style and her determination to keep her own career going. The fifth member of the cast is Janae Burris who plays all of the other characters needed to tell the story, but mostly an MTV VJ who claims to have “found” the group and advanced their career to its peak.

The tech crew on this show also contributed mightily to the look and feel of a rock concert. A bare bones acting space designed by Matthew Schief with a stage like feel of platforms and lights created a concert environment. The costumes by Steffani Day duplicated the coveralls Eddie became famous for and the outrageousness of Roth’s style of dressing. They even got the design on the guitar done to a T Sound design is bound to be important to a production about a music group and the background music provided by Designer CeCe Smith gave just the right atmosphere and reality to the scene.

The Catamounts is a group that will perform anywhere in whatever space they are offered. They are normally a Boulder-based organization, but are happy to be bringing this show and their name to the theatre community in Denver/Aurora. Let’s make them welcome so they will come back again and again. Oh, I forgot to tell you how these non-musicians “performed” as Van Halen. That was on purpose. You need to come and see for yourself.

A WOW factor of 9!!