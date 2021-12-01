by Beki Pineda

ELF, THE MUSICAL – Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin; Music by Matthew Sklar; Lyrics by Chad Beguelin; Directed by Gavin Mayer. Produced by the Arvada Center (6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada) through December 23.

The last time Josh Houghton came to Arvada to do this role as Buddy the Elf, it appears he was a little too frenetic for me based on my last review. But either he has mellowed . . . or I have. Maybe we’ve both gone through a year when it wasn’t seemly to be silly. Now maybe we both feel the need to stretch our silly muscles again and laugh. I did laugh. A lot. Josh is a combination of the long tall grace of dancer Tommy Tune and the wild abandon of Robin Williams. I have the distinct feeling that Gavin Meyer, the returning director, told Josh that as long as he got the lines spoken that were crucial to the story line, he could play with the rest. “Just have fun!” He did and so did the audience.

So did the rest of the cast; they were “happy – happy – happy all the time.” Well, maybe with the exception of Keyonna Knight, deliberately dour as the non-believer in Christmas, Jovie. It takes Buddy’s unrelenting cheerfulness to melt her resolve and warm her heart. Well, Larry Cahn as Walter Hobbs, an unsuccessful publisher of children’s books and Buddy’s real father, isn’t too happy either. His last book was a flop and he’s desperately looking for another story. So that means all the people in his office aren’t happy either – Deb, his secretary (Sharon Kay White ) and his boss, Mr. Greenway (Colin Alexander). His wife (Megan Van De Hey) and his son (a part shared by Grayson Allensworth and Stellan Murell) are really upset because Mr. Hobbs is ignoring them and has no Christmas spirit. So I guess, truth be told, it’s only Buddy and his Elf family that are really happy. Of course, as Buddy’s joy spreads, the problems get solved and Christmas spirit surfaces again and everyone is happy.

Larry Cahn was very convincing as a married all-business man. He tries to be a good father and husband but is smothered by the need to produce a new holiday book to save his job. Megan Van de Hay and her actor son (don’t know which actor was on board the night I saw the show) have a wonderful duet in which they promise “I’ll Believe in You.”A ragtag band of beleaguered Santa’s sing “Nobody Cares About Santa” to Buddy. After Buddy has gotten caught up in his father’s drama and forgets a date he has with Jovie, she belts “Never Fall in Love With an Elf.” Sound advice!!

The ensemble led by Dance Captain Kitty Helsabeck performed a variety of roles an01d0125 nailed every one. How good is Miss Kitty? I’ll tell you how good. In one dance number she wore a wraparound dress held in place by a tied belt. In the middle of the number, it came untied and started to loosen around her body Shades of Janet Jackson!! Oh, no, our Miss Kitty calmly grabbed the belt, wrapped it around her waist and retied it without missing a beat or a step. She even accomplished the necessary knot in time to the music, finishing with a flourish and jazz hands. That’s how good Miss Kitty is. And did it all in such a nonchalant manner that, unless you were looking right at her in those thirty seconds, you’d have never noticed.

Brian Mallgrave’s North Pole and New York City sets are gorgeous with a skyline accented by tiny lights, a magnificent Christmas tree in front of Radio City Music Hall with a skating rink, and a believable Central Park. The builders in the scene shop (who can perform miracles) built a sleigh and made it fly. Wing flats on both sides of the stage were adorned with holiday images that changed under light. Magic!!

So take yourself and the kiddies up to the Arvada Center for an elfin good time!!

A WOW factor of 9!!