by Beki Pineda

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE – Music and Lyrics by Louis Jordan and Others; Book by Clarke Peters; Co-directed by Christopher Page-Sanders and Lee Ann Scherlong. Produced by Vintage Theatre (1468 Dayton, Aurora) through August 29 at the Aurora location; September 3-5 at the Schoolhouse Theatre (19650 Main Street, Parker). Tickets available for the Vintage Theatre at 303-856-7830 or vintagetheatre.com. Tickets for the Parker engagement at 303-805-6800 or parkerarts.org.

The winning team of Christopher Page-Sanders as Director/Choreographer and Lee Ann Scherlong combine their talents once again and repeat the success they had with the pre-pandemic smash hit THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. The whole package of FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE just has to be seen to be believed. Mr. Louis Jordan – if he were able – would be standing in the back of the house with a giant grin on his face at how much fun this cast is having bringing his music to life. The rhythms are tight; the grins infectious; and the choreography is unbelievable – tight, charming, authentic and joyful! Each one of the six players in this ensemble (or all of them together) could/should be on Broadway. They are that good. Thank goodness they choose to live in Denver so we can see them perform in this and future shows.

This homage to the music of Louis Jordan takes us back to the late 1930’s through the 50’s when he and his Tympani Five were tearing up the Harlem Hit Parade. Yes, there actually was such a thing which later turned into the R&B Records Chart. But however success was measured in those days, Jordan and his combo of three horns and a rhythm section were the winningest group. Jordan himself was a saxophonist and composer. He however recognized the potential in songs written by other composers of the day, giving them his own special treatment and energy. Jordan’s treatment of songs such as “Is You Is or Is You Ain’t My Baby,” “Caldonia,” “ Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens,” “Let the Good Times Roll” dominated the airwaves of the 40’s and 50’s, cutting across race and genre with his jump blues style. His music is described as “melding swing and blues with a shuffle rhythm, boogie woogie baselines and short horn riffs.” The five guys and the excellent back up band led by Dr. Michael Williams bring that era back to life on the stage at Vintage.

The music is strung on a loose story about Nomax (Micah Lawrence who stepped into his role with the show late and went on with only two weeks rehearsal) who is having trouble with his girlfriend. The Five Guys magically appear to straighten out his thinking with lessons learned through the music. The Guys are Michael Bateman as Big Moe; Josiah Peters as Eat Moe who believes that “Fat is Where It’s At;” Ronald McQueen as Little Moe looking good with his shiny red jacket; Jalen Gregory as Four Eyed Moe, so young yet so wise; and Kenyan James Bernard as No Moe. This group of talented men performs so perfectly together as an ensemble that it seems unnatural to point out their good moments; there were too many. They engage the audience in a call and response song and had us all shooting our hands in the air with them as they danced around the stage. FIVE GUYS is a big ol’ party. You can’t help but smile all the way through and leave the theatre raving about the show.

Have you gotten the idea that I thought this was a great show?? Good! That’s what I was trying to convey. I’m going to try to get down to Parker over Labor Day Weekend to see it again. I encourage you to get one of the few tickets left before this joyful event is gone.

A WOW factor of 10!!