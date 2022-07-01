by Beki Pineda

FOOTLOOSE – Adaptation from the original movie by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie; Music by Tom Snow, Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman; Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree; Mu20sical Direction by Andrew Fischer. Produced by Parker Arts and Give 5 Productions (at Parker Arts Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker) through July 17. Tickets available at 303-805-6000 or PACEtickets@parkeronline.org.

Anyone who doesn’t think that theatre is alive and kicking didn’t kick off their Sunday shoes and show up last weekend at the PACE Center in Parker to witness the full house and rousing performance of FOOTLOOSE. A multi-generational audience reveled in the familiar music and story of a group of teenagers standing up to the outdated beliefs of some of their parents. Based on a true story from 1980 set in small town Elmore City, Oklahoma, a village that had not allowed dancing since its inception in 1898. Eighty-two years with no dancing!! The Juniors and Seniors that year organized in a respectful way and approached the School Board for permission to hold the first Prom ever. The theme proposed was “Stairway to Heaven<” but some of the parents thought a Prom meant their kids were going straight to Hell. It passed, however, with a vote of 3-2 and Elmore City has had a Prom every year since.

Led by newcomers Emery Hines and Miracle Myles (what a great name!) as Ariel and Ren, the girl holding out for a hero and the guy on the white horse, they tell their mismatched but fated love story with energy and passion. Both products of the excellent Theatre program at UNC, they lead a talented cast through the familiar soundtrack that includes “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “”I’m Free,” and “Almost Paradise” and thirteen other ballads and rockers. In addition to having the vocal chords required to carry this song heavy libretto, both actors slide their feet into red cowboy boots and tennis shoes to dance the night away.

They are backed up by an equally talented ensemble that includes a gaggle of girlfriends for Ariel and a back up crew for Ren of the highest quality. Suzanna Champion as Rusty, Ariel’s best friend, brings a sarcastic humor and a wide-eyed innocence to her role. Joining her are Jessica Meyer and Abby Kate Heron to form the girl trio that warns that “Somebody’s Eyes” are always watching you in a small town. Ren quickly makes a new friend in Willard, given delightful life by Carter Edward Smith in a role he was born to play. My favorite scene in the show is when Ren and his crew of dancers tries to teach shy Willard how to dance. This is only topped by “Mama Says” when Willard explains his Mama’s philosophy on life (“Never eat anything bigger than your head!”) backed up by Jake Bell, Jacob Meyerson and Jason Bell, his posse.

Not to be outdone, the “adult” members of the cast bring heart and thoughtfulness to the story as well. Their concerns about the morals of the young people in their community are well founded and honest . . . even if outdated and frustrating. Jeremy Rill, as Reverend Moore, the preacher who creates the wall against dancing, brings his absolutely gorgeous voice to no less than three amazing ballads that portray his grief and concern. To watch him absorb the message Ren delivers is watching a master class in acting while singing. Nancy Evans Begley is Ren’s loving mother caught between a rock and a hard place by her financial straits. Abandoned by her husband, she is left to live with her sister and her heavy-handed brother in law. Watching her heart get broken and then mended by her pride in her son is one of the best things about the whole show. Kate Reid also provides a compelling presence as Vi Moore, Reverend Moore’s long-suffering wife. Together these two powerful female characters join with the younger Ariel to bemoan the difficulty of “Learning to Be Silent.”

This is a Kelly Van Oosbree show from moment #1. Kelly’s shows are defined by crisp, clean choreography full of imagination and creativity. Just when you think they have used up all the dance moves possible, she comes up with something new and innovative. I always have the feeling that she casts the best dancers she knows and then lifts their skills another level with her personal talent and patience with teaching. Incorporated into the dance scenes were also some very nice gymnastic and aerial moves by Jasmyne Pierce.

Van Oosbree also creates stage pictures that thrill and linger in your mind. There is an understanding of how the collaborative process of theatre works with good directors; Kelly brings out the best in her lighting designer (Alex Hanna) and Audio Designer (Curt Behm) to create those unforgettable impressions. Little things matter. I did notice how Costume Designer Nicole Harrison altered the costumes for Ariel after she began caring what Ren thought of her. Her first act cut-off shorts were traded for more modest jeans and skirts as their relationship developed. And she found a perfect red dress and Dolly Parton wig for Jane Simonds for her turn as a Country Singer.

For a real “dance in your pants” evening, check out FOOTLOOSE at the PACE Center. You won’t be disappointed.

A WOW factor of 9!!