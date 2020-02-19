by Beki Pineda

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY AT THE CLAIR DE LUNE – Written by Terrance McNally; Directed by Warren Sherrill. Produced by Miners Alley Playhouse (1224 Washington, Golden) through March 1. Tickets available at 303-935-3044 or minersalley.com.

Jessica Robblee and Bill Hahn are two of the best actors Denver has to offer. Both have had distinguished careers with the promise of much more. Jessica has been a member of the Black Box Repertory Company for two seasons in a row in addition to working all over town. Her performance as a grieving mother in ELECTRIC BABY was unforgettable. The first time I saw Bill Hahn was at the old Theatre on Broadway in my first production of BENT; he too was so unbelievable that I remember screaming and bursting into tears at the final climatic decision he made. The opportunity to see both of these brilliant actors at work together in this production should not be missed.

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY is a sort of back-handed love story between two people who have come to grips with the reality of their lives; with the fact that they will probably never find “true” love after all they have both gone through. But somehow they have met in their mutual “greasy spoon” workplace and have ended up in the middle of a one-night stand. The audience peeks through the window of Frankie’s studio apartment as they are doing the deed and in the uncomfortable “what happens now” moments after they finish. It becomes obvious that Frankie wants Johnny to politely leave her to her TV and ice cream. It also becomes obvious that somewhere in the hours before bedtime Johnny has fallen into affection and wants more from her. As the night goes on, a battle of wills ensues with a dynamic give-and-take created that calls for compromises on both sides. Unexpected conversations lead to surprising revelations and the night turns into something neither of them planned.

I’ve seen four other versions of this script.This was by far the most vigorous and athletic version. The word that kept coming to mind was unabashed. They both entered into the conversation with no modesty about the nudity called for, the differing realities they inhabit, the passion with which they defend their point of view, and the trepidation displayed as changes start to happen. Their memories are real, their fears have been earned, their cautious acquiescence is palpable. In the end, it felt like the audience had more hope for them than they did themselves.

I can certainly understand Warren’s desire to work with these two actors, knowing what they would bring to the party. But consider this: the first production of FRANKIE AND JOHNNY illustrating playwright McNally’s true intent was performed by Kathy Bates and F. Murray Abraham in 1987. By that time, Bates was 39 and Abraham was 49 – truly middle-aged, a little saggy in places, a little well worn. God bless ‘em – Jessica and Bill have the bodies of teen-agers. There’s no reason to think that love has passed by these two beautiful people. This play also came out during the middle of the AIDS crisis when the simple act of making love took more courage than a lot of people had then. A modern production of the same story has dimmed those memories so that the small references to it in the script slide by unnoticed.

Frankie’s somewhat cluttered flat was lovingly created by Jon and Liz Scott-McKean and was greatly enhanced by Vance McKenzie’s powerful use of moonlight and practical lamps. The costume budget was probably about $10 but Liz also kept it real for costumes. A sound design also by Jonathan featured the classical music called for and (am I wrong?) the voice of John Ashton as the dubious DJ. Director Sherrill probably had a lot of fun watching these two actors go for it by creating the atmosphere within which they could work with comfort.

I keep encouraging Boulder theatre-goers to make the short trip down the hill to Golden to enjoy the good theatre Miners Alley Playhouse produces consistently. If you haven’t yet made it, this is the one. I’ve mentioned the partial nudity so be warned also that the language gets hot and heavy and real. I also want to note that after watching this show, the next day I made meat loaf for the first time in years. Just staying . . .

A WOW factor of 9!!