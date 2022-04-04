by Beki Pineda

HURRICANE DIANE – Written by Madeleine George; Directed by Helen R. Murray. Produced by the Aurora Fox Arts Center (9900 East Colfax, Aurora) through April 10. Tickets available at 303-739-1970 or AuroraFox.org.

Diane, played by Janae Burris in the show, is certainly a force to be reckoned with. The embodiment of a combination of Mother Nature, an Earth Mother and Bacchus, the God of revelry and passion, her arrival in a small town cul du sac creates quite a stir. Posing as a landscaper, she enters the world of four neighbors, reveals their inner unrest, turns their yards into Edens, and shows them a new way to approach their lives. For better or for worse, they are changed.

One by one, the women succumb to the charms of a lush garden and a lush life. Shannan Steele as Beth proved to be the most vulnerable. But she was followed in short order by Renee, played by Chelsea Frye, and the formidable Karen Slack, playing Pam. Jungle drums and the promise of wild sex generated a frenzy. The lone hold out was Carol, a determined Emma Messenger who knew what she wanted in her garden and it wasn’t what Diane was providing.

The character of Diane is a somewhat confusing anomaly. She promises to “fix” the environment and move the Earth back to its natural state. But at what a price! Her plan is to use these four women to create a feminine cult that will expand throughout the world, band with other women and become like Josie Appleseeds, spreading greenery and a good time wherever they go. But she needs a magical four in her recipe; Carol thwarts her plan by refusing to give in. The results are disastrous.

The play takes place in the beautiful kitchen and the various yards on the cul de sac – all created by Scenic Designer Brandon Case and his crew. A powerful storm is created most realistically by Lighting Designer Jen Orf and Sound Designers Matthew Neilson, Eli Pafumi and Casey Burnham.

It’s an exciting evening at the theatre that generated multiple discussions about the themes and the execution in the lobby after the show. You have one more weekend to take a look and see what you think.

A WOW factor of 8!