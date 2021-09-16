by Beki Pineda

I DO! I DO! – Book and Lyrics by Tom Jones; Music by Harvey Schmidt; Directed by Rod A. Lansberry. Produced by the Arvada Center (6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada) through October 10. Tickets available at 720-898-7200 or arvadacenter.org.

Following the lead of many local and regional theatres, the Arvada Center is starting off their season with small cast shows and being cautious in the light of the health issues still prevalent. This lovely two-hander musical with one set, simple costumes, and a lovely story is probably playing all over the country at this point in time. This is an excellent production that brings out all the humor, tenderness, and authenticity of a 50-year-long loving relationship.

Two married couples are taking on the roles on various nights throughout the run. Local couple Marco and Adriane Leigh Robinson alternate with visiting couple John Donovan and Twyla Wilson to bring the story to life. It looks like John and Twyla met at Brigham Young University, were in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST together there, and have been doing professional work all over the country separately since. Thank goodness, Arvada gave them the opportunity to play together again. I’ll be they are loving it.

The night this reviewer attended the production the Robinson’s were having a fine old time reminding us of the joy of the wedding day, the fear of the wedding night, the joy of children, the panic when they leave. hey allowed us to remember the difficulties of midlife, the inevitability of acceptance and forgiveness, the comfort of companionship and the need to move on to make room for the next generation. All in the passing of a couple of hours. The play is set specifically in the fifty years between 1895 and 1945. The daily life of a married couple and the expectations each had of the other have changed greatly in the time since. Some of the attitudes expressed by Michael, the husband, elicited groans from the women in the audience and laughs from the men – as if they could get away with that with their wives today! But Agnes proves herself a worthy opponent to the outdated beliefs of her husband and finds her way. Adriane rocks out in her rebellious red hat in “Flaming Agnes” when she discovers Michael has at least contemplated a dalliance with another woman. She plants her foot solidly on her side of the line in the sand; would that we all could have been that strong. They both ponder how freeing it will be “When the Kids Get Married,” but then when it actually happens are heartbroken and feeling lonely. One of the sweetest moments in the show is their rendering of “My Cup Runneth Over” with love.

With the simple but meaningful music of Jones and Schmidt (who also wrote THE FANTASTICKS) to guide the way, the lovely bedroom setting designed by Brian Mallgrave built around a huge fourposter bed, the costumes by Clare Henkel that kept us firmly rooted in the progressively current era, and the sure-handed direction of Rod Lansberry, I DO! I DO! Is a great way to welcome audiences back to the Arvada Center. Get comfortable but separated, leave your worries at the door, hunker down and lose yourself in a sweet love story for the ages.

A WOW factor of 8!!