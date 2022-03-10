by Beki Pineda

IN THE UPPER ROOM – Written by Beaufield Berry; directed by Gregg T. Daniel. Produced by the Denver Center Theatre Company (The Kilstrom Theatre at the Denver Center, 14th and Curtis, Denver) through March 13. Tickets available at 303-893-4100 or denvercenter.org.

The theatre usually portrays African American families as being in turmoil with the world, such as the neighbors and unscrupulous realtors in RAISIN IN THE SUN; the lost expectations and infidelities of FENCES. IN THE UPPER ROOM reflects a solid middle class military family who live in a nice house, have good jobs and could be content . . . . were it not for the matriarch of the group. A somewhat unstable, domineering woman who flashes jealousy, disdain, and unreliable expectations for the members of her family. Rose Berry – created for this premiere production by Chavez Ravine – keeps the dust in a swirl and her world on edge as she tried to control the development of her granddaughters, the marriage of her son, the love of her husband, and her personal environment. She has a bit of the voodoo about her and is always the most interesting woman in the room. Just ask her!

Rose carries the burden of family secrets and disappointments. She has a son who is missing from her life; her husband has kept things from her; her granddaughters live in fear of her sharp tongue and her contempt. And she wishes she could live with the ease and reckless joy of the two “aunties” who are part of the family. In the meantime, the family plods on, doing the best they can to create a normal life for the young ones, Yvette and Josephine. An innocent search for the truth about an earlier ancestral Josephine brings fear and tragedy into the house.

The ensemble plays beautifully together. They dance to James Brown, eat meals together, gossip and speculate, and share their fear of Rose’s wrath. Matthew Hancock as the son John is a teller of tall tales who loves his wife and daughters . . . and his mother, though it’s not easy. Sydney Cole Alexander as his wife Janet who, because of events in the past, does not trust and barely tolerates her mother-in-law. Levy Lee Simon is Eddie, the husband bewitched by Rose and carrying a long held secret. The teenage daughters – Yvette (Kayla King) and Josephine (Courtney A. Vinson) – one of whom grew up to be playwright Beaufield Berry – are typically curious, pushing the boundaries and frustrated by the family dynamic. Yvette Monique Clark and Monnae Michaell as Janet’s aunts are both the comic relief and an unexpected backbone that initiates a small rebellion against Rose’s unreasonable demands.

The set builders found 70’s shag carpet (including a hard-to-believe red!) and furniture that reflects the Midwest in the 70’. The appliances and furniture in the three level set are authentic and support the era and the action of the production flawlessly. The special effects crew create a surprise that drew an audible gasp from the entire audience. One last reveal closes the show.

Playwright Berry acknowledges and takes pride in the fact that, with small changes to the dialogue, this could be done by a White or Hispanic cast equally well. This window into the world of this particular family becomes a mirror for families the world over with their own specific set of circumstances to live with and work through.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!