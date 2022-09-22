by Beki Pineda

INTO THE WOODS – Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; Book by Lames Lapine; Directed by Lynn Collins. Produced by the Arvada Center (6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada) through October 9. Tickets available at 720-898-7200 or arvadacenter.org.

Lynn Collins, the director of this fine piece, has coaxed new insights and fun from this oft-seen script. Starting with the set. A child’s bedroom is not what you expect to see when you enter a theatre for this show. If you are expecting the walls to open up as the story progresses with the woods to be revealed, you will be disappointed. Instead you will be delighted with the surprising – most hidden – magical places for entrances and exits in fireplaces, behind curtains, through walls and toy boxes. Designed by Brian Mallgrave, the concept is unique (in local experience); but the design fulfills the demands of the script and the actors seem to enjoy surprising their audience.

The bedroom set also gives the perfect excuse to have fairy tale books on stage for the narrator/nanny to read to her young charge. We know she is a nanny – not a mommy – by her business-like attire and demeanor. Leslie O’Carroll – in a role usually assigned to a male actor – delights as she guides the story along, introduces the characters, and makes pithy and pointed remarks along the way, displaying the gifted comic timing for which she is known.

A mélange of fairy tale characters are revealed and begin to interact in ways the Brothers Grimm and Mother Goose never intended. We meet Cinderella and her step family, the Baker and his barren wife, Jack of beanstalk fame, the fiercely fearless Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel in her tower. The connecting character to all of these stories is the Witch whose demands hide her own personal agenda.

Act I sets up the stories in a somewhat positive manner.. Cinderella entices her very nice Prince: the Baker and his wife recover the four items demanded by the Witch; Jack saves the day for his family by stealing from the giant; Little Red rescues her Granny from the Big Bad Wolf; even the Witch’s wish comes true. Act II, however, sprinkles reality all over these “too good to be true” beginnings. As the stories continue, the arrival of the Giant’s angry wife throws everyone into chaos as each must face the consequences of their Act I behavior. The all too human traits of betrayal, selfishness, doubt, conceit, arrogance and greed rear their ugly heads. Some eventually get back to cooperation and conciliation but they have to be humbled and live through pain to get there. “The children are listening . . . . ”

Ms. Collins has put together a remarkable cast led by local actress Nicole deBree as the Witch. Not only is she a lovely singer, her transformation from old hag to younger beauty is amazing to behold in posture, appearance, and vocal quality. More please! Popular favorite Shannan Steele sparks as the Baker’s Wife who taught her husband that “It Takes Two” to accomplish most important goals. Rudy Martinez takes on the Baker who, after his world falls apart, pleads for “No More.” Ironically, Mr. Martinez is a real life award winning baker portraying a baker on stage.

Making her Arvada Center debut, Quynh-My Luu sings the demanded role of Cinderella and tells her story with charm. Cordell Cole pulls double duty as the leather clad rock star Big Bad Wolf and Cinderella’s shallow but better dressed Prince Charming. Jake Mendes gives the audience an over-the-top Prince as he pursues Rapunzel, the extraordinary singer, Hannah Dotson. Their “Agony” is a joy to behold as they try to top one another in frustration and troubles. Sharon Kay White delights as the frustrated and frightened Mother of Jack. This is a cast that supports each other and works as a well-oiled ensemble.

The costumes by Clare Henkel keep us firmly rooted in the living fairy tale with color and details. Trent Hines provides excellent musical direction for the seven-piece under the stage ochestra. Congratulations, as always, to the hard working carpenters, painters, prop builders and set dressers who make Mr. Mallgrave’s designs look so good.

A WOW factor of 9!!