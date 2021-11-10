by Beki Pineda

JEST A SECOND – Written by James Sherman; Directed by M. Curtis Grittner. Produced by Cherry Creek Theatre (Presented at the Pluss Theatre, Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia, Denver) through November 21. Tickets available at Cherrycreektheatre.org or 303-800-6578.

Everybody loves sequels, don’t they? Look at the success of movie sequels like TOY STORY (up to four), THE GODFATHER (all three), FAST AND FURIOUS (seven or more by now) – everyone seemed to agree that even MAMA MIA was better in the second go-round. But there have also been some real stinkers. Movies like SPEED 2 (Sandra Bullock still can’t say why she took that script), STAYING ALIVE (John Travolta in a leotard!), FIFTY SHADES FREED (‘nuf said); they even made a DUMB AND DUMBERER. James Sherman also cashed in on the sequel market by riding the success of his delightful and very successful BEAU JEST with a script that continued the story of the Goldman family. Sherman’s play falls somewhere in-between the good and the not-as-good-as-the-first.

The emphasis this time is on the brother Joel, a newly divorced closeted therapist who is terrified of his parents, Mariam and Abe. His sister Sarah and her husband Bob (the actor) who met and fell in love in the original play have been married for a year now and are expecting their first baby. Joel has a new boyfriend who he wants to introduce to his family but since he hasn’t come out to them, he can’t seem to find the right time and place. His fear and desperation lead to comic situations that include gender-bending, elaborate lies, unexpected discoveries and somewhat farcical situations. There are lots of chuckles in this production with all the stops pulled out on the humor. The cast makes the absolute most of the script they have been given.

When you have actors the quality of Pam Clifton and Chris Kendall (playing Sarah’s parents) who both know how to make a comic scene work and capture the pathos easily in the touching scenes, you’re going to get both laughs and recollections of parents past and present. Their endless bickering and familiarity with each other plays true to who they are supposed to be in this picture. But behind the bickering is an abiding love for their family and each other. Mariam’s persistence in “checking on the baby” once it is born is adorable and authentic. But there are scenes near the end that play out unexpectedly. It would have been a totally different play if the expected had happened, but it just took a little getting used to before it became funny again.

The younger members of the cast – Andy Dus as the fearful Joel; Austin Lazek returning as Bob, the actor turned husband; Rachel Turner as Sarah, the new bride and mother; and Ryan Omar Stack as Dr. Rosen, Joel’s new friend – all comport themselves in good fashion, finding humor in the small gestures and the knowing looks of comrades in secrecy. But may I just say that there are some people who should never try to play the opposite sex. I don’t care how many times you were in LA CAGE!

For an evening of gentle fun, come see this show. For a drop dead sequel, check out TOY STORY 4.

A WOW factor of 8.0!