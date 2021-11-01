by Beki Pineda

KAIDAN – SOMETHING STRANGE AND SPECTRAL – Traditional Ghost Stories adapted for the stage by Heather Kelley, Cecelia J. Pang, and Kevin Rich; Directed by Cecelia J. Pang. Produced by CU Presents (University Theatre, CU campus, Boulder) through November 6. Tickets available at 303-492-8008 and cupresents.org.

The student actors at CU have come up with a stylized and theatrical presentation of traditional ghost stories from all over the world for your Halloween enjoyment. Somewhat gory (with no actual blood spilled); somewhat spooky (without anyone jumping out at you); and very respectful of the time and place of each story, this production provides a family friendly way to celebrate Halloween without pounding on the candy. Sitting next to a preteen, the only exclamation of disgust I heard was at the story of Alferd Packer which is a natural reaction to his cannibal activities. The cast has grouped together seven tales of ghosts, murders, battles and unseen horrors.

The first is a tale from Campbelltown, New South Wales, recalling the story of THE GHOST OF FRED FISHER. Fisher was a local businessman who got sideways with a stack for forged money, ended up spending time in jail. He left his Power of Attorney with a trusted neighbor who watched over his property until he was released from jail. But three days later Fred disappeared, never to be seen again, and the trusted neighbor started selling off his property. One evening, one of Fred’s friends said he saw Fred sitting on a fence railing and pointing to a paddock near a creek. Later that’s exactly where Fred’s body was found and his ghost has haunted Campbelltown ever since. Now a Fisher’s Ghost Festival has become a tourist attraction for the area.

LA LLORONA is a traditional Central American ghost story known throughout all Hispanic areas and used to scare the children when they are being naughty. La Llorona will get you if you play out in the dark. She is looking for her babies.” I remember my mother-in-law giving the warning to her young grandchildren. La Llorona or “The Weeping Woman” was the victim of an unfaithful husband who drove his wife mad with his philandering. Thinking that because she had two sons, she was no longer attractive to him, she Medea-like threw them in the river. But immediately coming to her senses and realizing what she had done, she ran up and down the river bank trying to find them. Now she wanders river banks all over the Southwest looking for her lost children.

PARTICULARLY DELICIOUS – Every Coloradan worth his or her salt knows the story of the cannibal Alferd E. Packer. Guiding a party in the winter toward Breckenridge, they got caught in a storm and stranded without enough supplies. When one of their number died, they decided the only humane thing to do was sacrifice his body to save the rest. Which would have been understandable if they had stopped there. Packer eventually got off the mountain and was discovered in Colorado by miners from the same camp in Salt Lake City and his story came out. This adaptation is particularly gruesome while being funny at the same time.

MADAME KOI KOI is an African tale about a cruel head mistress at a boarding school who was a sadist and would beat her students for no reason. Her name – Madame Koi Koi – came from the sound her high heels made as she walked the halls in the dorms at night. Finally the students got tired of living under her thumb and took matters into their own hands. Now students in boarding schools all over Africa hear her walking the halls at night.

Yotsuya Kaidan – Kaidan is more of a genre, a generic term for old-fashioned scary Japanese stories, rather than one specific story. But one of the most favored Kaidan story is that of Yotsuya, Involving betrayal, infidelity, disfigurement, and murder. The convoluted story tells the tale of O-iwa married off by her father to Lemon who pledges his love and care for her. Which lasts about 30 minutes. In truth he is in love with Oume, the concubine of his friend Ito Kaiho. Lemon ends up killing his father in law, being unfaithful to his wife, disfiguring her with a poisonous lotion, and generally making a mess of things. When O-iwa finds out he is the one who killed her father, she attacks him and dies in the attempt for vengeance. She comes back in a white kimono to torment him to death. The original of this story was a kabuki play written in 1825 and is a lot longer and more complicated than the shortened version told here.

IN AMUNDSON’S TENT – Do they have ghosts and spooky things in the Antarctic? You bet!! In this total evening of story telling, this was probably the most spooky story told. Because you never really see what freaks everyone out. John Martin Leahy wrote this science fiction tale about Antarctic explorers who find a tent in the middle of nowhere, presumably left by an earlier explorer. Told as diary entries as they attempt to flee from whatever was in the tent, it tells a realistic depiction of a gradual descent to madness from fear.

THE BATTLE OF KILLIECRANKIE – This piece commemorates an actual battle in 1689 between the rebel Jacobites who supported the reigning King James II with his Catholic leanings against the government forces of King William of Orange who had deposed James with the help of the Protestant leaning government factions. A narrow two mile pass in the Highlands of Scotland was the location of Killliecrankie. While the government forces numbered 3500 to the Jacobite’s 1800, because of the geographic advantage, the battle was a rout with the government forces losing 2000 men in about 20 minutes to the opposing forces 600 casualties. But a bloody battle it was. Today two types of spectral events are reported with regularity. On the anniversary of the battle, July 27th, a lone woman is seen wandering among the ghostly downed soldiers looting anything worth taking. Others report being chased on horseback by the soldiers or of the grass being covered with blood at 7:00 pm – when the battle took place. The battle lives on in story and song.

Each story is well told and clearly acted, even though MADAME KOI KOI is done in silence and LA LLORONA is told in Spanish. It was a delightful performance which prompted me to do further research on each of the stories. It won’t give you nightmares, but it might spark old memories of your own childhood ghost stories. Remember the one about the kids on Lovers Lane? Oh, yeah . . . .

A WOW factor of 8.5!!