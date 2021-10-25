by Beki Pineda

LADY KILLERS – Written by Ren Manley with the Full Cast’s Collaboration; Directed by Logan Custer. Produced by Audacious Theatre Company (presented at the Highlands Lutheran Church, 3995 Irving St, Denver) through October 31. Tickets available at 720-445-5242 or audacioustheatre.com.

A perfect way to spend a night during Halloween Week!! In the basement of a church (I know – ironic, right?) in Hell with seven of the most notorious female murderesses in history. OK – here’s the premise: Elizabeth Bathory (Ren Manley) is the top dog in this section of Hell but she’s being moved up to a more prestigious section of Hell to reign over. She currently has six women in her section. One of them is going to be promoted to her place when she leaves. So the audience gets to listen to their stories and their arguments why it should be them and then vote on who they think is the most wicked. There are introductions and short biographies to start the evening. Then each lady retires to her own space in Hell while the audience moves around one room at a time to further interview and form your opinion. In-between each interview, the six contenders move to the center of the room to entertain the audience and show their prowess. Once you have collected a card from each of the ladies, you trade it for a token and return to the murderess of your choice to deposit your voting token at her table.

The set/s are very elaborate and very specific to the murderess who is sitting in it. Myra Hindley (Corinne Landy), for instance, was an English killer of children so her spot is decorated with child sized chairs and toys. Lizzy Borden (Liz Porter) was a very proper New Englander. The décor in her corner is antiques and overstuffed chairs. The other ladies – La Voisin (Shauna Urbanski), Jane Toppan (Erin M. Banta), Phaedra Eason (Credonia Mrewinde), and Aileen Wuornos (Wendy Hisel) – all had appropriate waiting rooms as well. You don’t know some of these ladies? Oh, don’t worry – they love to talk about themselves and know their own stories back and forth. A great of emphasis is put on the number of victims and the viciousness of the methodology.

The youngish crowd on a recent Saturday night got into the spirit of the evening with devilish costumes and vintage wear. But don’t worry – you won’t feel out of place in street clothes. Light refreshments are served and masks are for sale. The term “immersive theatre” throws panic into some people’s hearts – “What are they going to expect me to do?” I’m often one of those people; I’d much rather be an observer than a participant. But this foray into interactive activity was made totally painless. People wandered around looking at each of the mini-sets; got a drink; chatted with one another about what the evening was going to be like . . . and then it started and it wasn’t like anything anyone had predicted. It was much more fun.

So for Halloween this fall, go to HELL!!5

A WOW factor of 8.5!!