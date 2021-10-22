by Beki Pineda

LIZZIE – Music by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt; Lyrics by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Tim Maner; Book by Tim Maner; Directed by Anna High. Produced by Forgelight Theatreworks (Presented at the People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax, Aurora) through October 31. Tickets available at forgelighttheatreworks.org.

I’m the first to admit that I am not a lover of rock musicals. A previous incarnation of this theatre company performed RENT and AMERICAN IDIOT which I attended out of respect for the players involved. It was the same with LIZZIE. Based on the brilliant work Forgelight displayed in their recent HOWARD BARNES, I was all too willing to try again. Needless to say, I was pleasantly surprised – or maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised based on the talented team which put the evening together.

You have to start with the producers who continue to find these under-performed off-off-Broadway gems to bring to their audience. They probably have enough shows in their potential portfolio to keep us all entertained for years. It would not surprise me if they became sought out by composers with new scripts they wanted to see workshopped. Down the road, I can see something that premiered at Forgelight making it to Broadway. But this particular script has had multiple productions starting with one in New York in 2009 up to ten this first post-pandemic year in locations as far-flung as New Zealand, Australia, Spain, and Aurora, Colorado. Surprisingly the closest this show has gotten to Fall River, Massachusetts, where the story started is Hadley MA, over 100 miles away. Apparently the Fall River Community Theatre doesn’t want to touch this tale.

Then we move to Director Anna High, herself a brilliant performer who understands both the belt and the ballad. Her musical guidance of the four lady cast was evident in their confidence and sultry approach to the story to be told. This debut directorial effort bodes well for future projects for Miss High.

Next comes the musicians backing the singers and displaying personal virtuosity and collective accomplishment. Led by Denver pro Heather Holt Hall, the five piece ensemble (including a waterphone – look it up!) rocked our world for a couple of hours.

The tech team provided dramatic lighting (Brian Miller) and rehearsal boxes that became everything else needed to tell the story and provide illuminating stage pictures. They dressed the women in a mix of 1890’s when the tale took place and FashionNation steampunk. Then wisely, they just got out of the way and let the music tell the story.

Finally, we come to the cast – four fierce feisty females. The first is Jennasea Pearce who plays Lizzie Andrew (Daddy wanted a boy) Borden. She enters dead eyed and deadly, taunting the audience with the childlike chant about how her character gave her Daddy forty whacks. The foregone conclusion out of the way, we’re left with only the “why?” The motive in the music reveals a history of sexual and physical abuse. Lizzie has an older sister, Emma, sung by a nearly unrecognizable Abigail Kochevar, her sweet girl demeanor from HOWARD BARNES gone in the Goth. While unable to protect Lizzie, she flees the house on “vacation” before the murders. An Irish maid Bridget (Amy E. Gray) goes along with whatever happens as she views these crazy people through her own Irish filter. The final character is Alice Russell (Theresa Kellar), a next door neighbor with a not-so-secret crush on Lizzie. Not-so-secret that Lizzie doesn’t try to use it to provide an alibi.

The prosecution would have a field day with the secrets this production yields. The relationships are established, the environment created, the anger displayed, the deed done, the excuses made and the verdict rendered. And Lizzie walked away. Sweet and simple. But a story told with grinding reality and sweet possibilities. It all makes for an evening that delivers what it promised.

You’ve got till Halloween – don’t miss it.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!