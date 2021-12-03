by Beki Pineda

METEOR SHOWER – Written by Steve Martin; Directed by Warren Sherrill. Produced by Benchmark Theatre (1560 Teller, Lakewood) through December 18. Tickets available at benchmarktheatre.com.

We all know Steve Martin is a wild and crazy guy. We’ve also known him as a talented writer of plays having previously enjoyed PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE and THE UNDERPANTS. As a musician, he has toured playing his banjo and wrote the lovely musical BRIGHT STAR. Now he pivots his comedy away from the distant past and brings his characters to Ojai, California, northwest of LA and closer to the desert. Out where the stars shine brighter than the lights of the city and you can actually see meteors hurtling to their death in the skies above your head.

Corky and Norm have invited a couple they just met and do not know well to their home in Ojai to watch the predicted meteor shower. Laura and Gerald arrive with an unpredictable motive in mind and the party begins. Mother Nature has her own ideas about how the evening should go and we all know that whatever Mama wants, Mama gets.

The comedy in this outing is based on the character of the players. All marriages develop methods of survival. Corky and Norm have been through so much personal therapy and marriage counseling that they have developed a routine for mediation that works for them. Whenever one of them says something that could be construed as hurtful or supportive, they face each other, place their hands on the other’s heart, and speak their disapproval or appreciation. Hey, it works for them. Don’t question. Laura and Gerald, on the other hand, combat marriage fatigue by willfully seeking to destroy other marriages. These opposing viewpoints present challenges to both couples and make for comic situations for their audience. The twists and turns of this delightful production make you question “Did I just see what I think I saw?” more than once.

The style of presentation is very theatrical and episodic – which takes a little getting used to until you figure out that the characters are going back and forth in time in their evening together and presenting a variety of “what if’s.” But once the fun starts, there’s no let up to the unpredictable end. Corky as played by Corey Exline is a somewhat harried but totally in control wife who just wants to get a little bit ahead in the world and think this couple they have invited into their home for the first time might help her do just that. Living on the fringes of LA with its inherent craziness has brushed off on both Corky and her husband. But Norm – Damon Guerrasio, in a part written for him – seems to have a little more realistic but hopeful view on life in the valley than his wife. Laura and Gerald conversely are the living embodiment of that painted on LA craziness. Bored with everything, they devise schemes to create “total meltdown” for their perverse pleasure. Laura – beautifully played by Colleen Lee – comes to the party in a slinky tight dress designed to please any male within sight and displaying a sort of fond tolerance for her husband. Gerald (given life by Jeffrey Parker) is one of those snarky know-it-all connoisseurs of what’s new and current. His swagger fills the room and overwhelms the conversation. Laura comments at one point that “Everything reminds him of him.” Haven’t you know people like that?

While no great truths are revealed about the fate of mankind or revelations reached about the beauty of life, there are quiet moments of solidarity in both couples and twice as many moments of hilarity. The wordplay in this dialogue is quick, sharp and absurd. These characters embody the Gen X search for excitement and notoriety even of a fleeting nature. The “I want to be noticed because I’m important, damn it” mentality of today’s celebrity’s. Martin creates a high bar for this comedy and this talented cast jumps over it. Definitely not for younger viewers, but if you want to get away from the holiday fervor for a good 80 minutes, here’s your ticket!!

A WOW factor of 9!!