by Beki Pineda

MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION – Written by George Bernard Shaw; Directed by Laura Cuetara. Produced by Germinal Stage Denver (presented at the John Hand Theatre, 7653 East 1st Place at Lowry, Denver) through November 9. Tickets available at 303-455-7108 or germinalstage.com.

In Shaw’s day, the Lord Chamberlain’s readers ruled on whether a play could be put into production. As a result of the subject matter of Shaw’s play, MRS. WARREN’S PROFESSION, though written in 1893, did not get a production until 1903 and then in a private club, rather than a public performance. Its themes of the economics behind prostitution and depiction of a “modern woman” with a little whiff of incest thrown in proved too much for the moralistic King’s Reader of Plays. The purveyors of Mrs. Warren’s profession were only tolerated on the stage when they were “beautiful, exquisitely dressed, and sumptuously lodged and fed.” They must also pay the price for their licentious lifestyle by the end of the play by either dying of some lingering disease, commit a dramatic suicide offstage after being turned away by their clients, or rescued from their degradation by a faithful lover who has adored them in spite of their sins. Shaw’s portrayal of the life Mrs. Warren chose as an alternative to working for pennies in a factory or as a domestic painted a far different picture . . . one that the censors could not allow to stand. The success of Mrs. Warren would lure other young women into a similar position thinking it would end the same for them.

But we need not worry about Vivie Warren following in her mother’s footsteps. Because Kitty has deliberately stayed out of her life, other than providing for her financially, Vivie has created her own path to presumed success. Studying mathematics in university, she is ready to start her own business and keep her own body and soul together without any help from her mother. The gathering that has been arranged is only to allow the two to spend some time together before she starts her new endeavor. But the confrontation that ensues and the secrets revealed complicate the situation. Vivie’s playboy boyfriend – entirely her opposite – is joined in the country by Praed, an old friend of Mrs. Warren’s; Sir George Crofts, her partner in her social enterprises; and the Reverend Samuel Gardner, Frank’s minister father. Their individual personal histories with Mrs. Warren and Croft’s aspirations of a relationship with the young lady seem to clarify Vivie’s determination to have nothing to do with any of them . . . except Praed with whom she forges a friendship. But the country outing does not end the way any of them anticipated.

Germinal has built a deserved reputation on well done classics and this is no exception. In spite of the miniscule set, the production is lean and sleek and tells the story with a minimum of flourish. Of special note is the strong disciplined performance by Hannah Lee Ford as Vivie. The potential shown by Hannah as Helen Keller in THE MIRACLE WORKER has come to fruition; she has slipped easily from the role of gifted child actress into powerful young woman. The other female character in the play is given life by Carol Bloom as a vivacious, thoughtful, and realistic Mrs. Warren. While I originally questioned some of her choices in posture and movement, she is definitely a woman comfortable in her own body and has a carefully constructed philosophy that suits her well.

Steve Kramer is outstanding as the licentious Crofts, seemingly unbothered by whether or not he may be Vivie’s father. He still wants to bed her and makes no bones about using blackmail and the secrets of her mother in order to gain his goal.Gary Leigh Webster is a calming influence and a true friend to both Vivie and Kitty, wanting only what’s best for both of them. Greg Palmer is the flighty lackadaisical Frank who will work if he absolutely has to, but quietly hopes Vivie will support him so he won’t have to. Dan Heister was lured back to Denver from his home in Westcliffe to play the nervous (with good reason) Rev. Gardner.

For a meaningful production of a classic play, you won’t find a more responsible theatre than Germinal. Ms. Cuetara’s direction created a compelling story-telling adventure that will keep you guessing to the end.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!